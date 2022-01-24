TRAVERSE CITY — An argument ended with a handgun brandished at four women, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department.
Grand Traverse Sheriff's Captain Chris Clark said around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in Blair Township a caller said that a man wasn't threatening the women with the handgun, only brandishing it.
Police said the five were gathered at the man's house when an argument broke out, which concluded with the man going downstairs to get his handgun, coming back upstairs and waving it at the women.
"He was telling them, if he's not around here, his handgun will be in the house, very vague statements," Clark said.
The women apparently then left the house for the night.
The case is currently being forwarded to the prosecutor's office to explore any possible charges.
