BELLAIRE — Growing up in Big Rapids, Austin Benzing got involved in theater productions as a boy, picked up a guitar at age 10 and started writing songs as a young teen.
With influences as varied as country’s George Jones, heavy metal’s Metallica, bluegrass’ Punch Brothers, jazz’s Julian Lage and the jam band Umphrey’s McGee, Benzing has not surprisingly delved into diverse musical stylings in recent years with West Michigan bands such as The Turnips and Avocadsquad.
As co-leader of Grand Rapids’ Benzing-Graves Collective — which plays Short’s Brewing in Bellaire at 8:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 17) — he’s also teamed up with acclaimed singer Hannah Rose Graves for rootsy, Americana-fueled material that will appear on the band’s debut album set for completion by the end of 2021.
But before that, Benzing takes the spotlight in solo fashion: The 27-year-old’s recording, “Steady Your Nerves,” officially gets released on Sept. 25.
“My solo album has eight tracks exploring the boundaries of country music, all recorded at La Luna Recording & Sound in Kalamazoo,” said Benzing, noting the project features contributions from Graves, Joe Hettinga and members of The Turnips and Ultraviolet Hippopotamus.
The twangy affair boasts classic country harmonies, searing instrumentals and some heavier, rock-edged salvos.
Conceding that he caught “a touch of that country bug” for his upcoming release, Benzing is intent on making his music and his work with Benzing-Graves Collective a full-time occupation.
“Long-term, I aim to continue performing and writing original songs until I can sustain myself fully with performing,” he said. “I feel like the Benzing-Graves Collective found their spot bridging the gaps between the country, soul and jam communities.
“In two years, I see the band and my solo projects touring and performing festivals and venues all across the country.”
That includes places such as Short’s Brewing, one of several northern Michigan venues or festivals that the band has played this summer.
“I’ve been looking forward to performing Short’s Brewing ever since I saw (Ann Arbor’s) Vulfpeck there,” Benzing said. “I’ve been playing northern Michigan for years and am excited to meet and see new and old fans alike at Short’s.”
