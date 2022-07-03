KINGSLEY — Several teachers, parents and community members expressed their discontent with the Kingsley Area Schools administration and trustees at a recent board of education meeting.
Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith was the subject of much of the public comment. From overcrowded classrooms to recent resignations, the comments from the public covered a long list of grievances about Smith’s leadership and its impact on the district.
In an interview following that board meeting, Smith said he was “a little surprised” at the turnout at Monday’s meeting and the tone of the public comment. While no one who spoke at the meeting spoke positively about him, Smith said he has received phone calls in the days since from people who were in the audience on Monday that wanted to offer him support and say they did not expect the meeting to go the way it did.
“I’m certainly not trying to discredit the feelings of those that showed up at the board meeting, but Kingsley does have a lot of great things happening. A lot of people really are happy with the education,” Smith said. “Certainly, this is a large group that is not. They need to be listened to and thoughtfully responded to.”
Many who spoke at the meeting blamed Smith for the district’s recent loss of teachers and administrators and requested that he resign.
In an interview, Jason Hillier, a parent of Kingsley students who spoke at the meeting, referred to Smith’s leadership style as a “dictatorship.” He spoke at the meeting because he knew of many teachers in the community who had experienced a poor working environment at Kingsley but felt they could not speak up about their experiences, he said.
This has been a problem for the past few years, he said.
“He creates a lot of havoc in their lives, and they’re just about done with it,” Hillier said. “We’re losing a lot of good teachers, good administrators all because of that.”
He was one of many who spoke that said Smith’s behavior was the root cause of recent resignations.
The teachers who spoke at the meeting said Kingsley teachers often fear retribution from Smith for taking days off or speaking up about their negative experiences.
“I feel that Kingsley schools is somewhat hemorrhaging teachers, and I believe it’s because of broken relationships and kind of unwarranted comments and policies,” said Gretchen Barnes, an elementary school teacher at Kingsley.
Lauri Bach, a middle school teacher who said she was only speaking because she is retiring, also attributed recent teacher resignations in Kingsley to Smith’s behavior. Smith is controlling, dishonest and unempathetic, she said.
“I have some great friends who are still here as teachers and I feel for them,” Bach said. “I feel their frustration, their anger, their disgust with what’s happening and nobody seems to do anything about it. Nobody seems to care.”
Smith said it is “categorically untrue” that Kingsley has recently lost a lot of teachers. Of the roughly 87 teachers in the district, about two to three teachers and two building administrators, high school principal Mike Moran and middle school principal Rich Watson, have left the school district in the last year.
Smith declined to respond to the claim that he was the cause of recent teacher resignations, as he did not want to get into personnel issues. He said he would be open to sitting down with the teachers in question to talk through specifics.
“If you look at the totality of my 21 years in administration, I have great working relationships with teachers unions and teachers,” Smith said. “I’m not diminishing this. This is a bump in the road. And certainly if people feel this way, their feelings are valid, and they need to be addressed.”
Many who spoke at the meeting requested that Moran’s exit be explained, as he was a beloved leader at the high school, they said.
Smith said he would not comment on specific personnel issues.
Another teacher read a letter from the Kingsley Federation of Teachers and the American Federation of Teachers at the meeting meant to “express (their) serious concerns regarding the deterioration of culture” within the district, “due to a lack of support, respect and transparent communication with (their) superintendent.”
“Over the past several years, teachers have increasingly felt intimidated, belittled and have a constant fear of retribution for expressing any kind of concern,” the letter read.
Smith also said that he “absolutely” values teacher input, and that even though some decisions that have been made in recent years have not aligned with others’ opinions, that doesn’t mean those opinions weren’t taken into consideration.
Other parents and community members said they perceived a lack of transparency from the board and accused the Kingsley trustees of not acting in the favor of the community and allowing Smith to control them.
Dena Johnson, a Kingsley parent, said she asked for Smith’s performance review in February and has yet to receive it. On June 17, she FOIA requested the past five years of his performance reviews, and she received a notice that there the district would use its 10-day extension, she said.
The delay in receiving the documents she has requested is questionable, she said.
Johnson expressed concern that Smith was the board’s sole source of information about the happenings in the school district.
“If you continue to allow his lack of leadership, his inappropriate treatment of teachers and staff, and lack of concern for the students of Kingsley then you are not representing what is best for the community of Kingsley,” Johnson said. “You do not work for Mr. Smith. He works for you and you work for us.”
Johnson’s comment was met by loud applause from the audience.
Smith said that the claims that he controls the school board are “emphatically not true at all.”
“If anybody attends board meetings, you’ll see that we don’t always agree. I think there’s nice, civil discourse and at the end we come up with some really good decisions,” Smith said. “Nobody, I think, has any undue influence over this board, including myself.”
Smith said he is working with the board to craft a thoughtful response to the experiences and sentiments expressed that community members expressed on Monday. Smith and the trustees are also thinking through how they can productively respond to the problems surfaced, he said.
“Change is inevitable,” Smith said. “Hopefully we can learn from this, make the school better and move forward.”
Board President Beth Lajko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
