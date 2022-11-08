ELK RAPIDS — Elected officials fielded questions and criticism by residents at a packed Elk Rapids Village Council meeting, where an attorney tasked with investigating an expensive payroll error provided a preliminary update.
“I have a feeling that in this small community, information was passed prior to official notification,” said village resident Rick McKay. “Are you investigating that?”
McKay was referencing council members’ public statements that they were not made aware until recently, that a previous treasurer had accidentally paid most or all village employees and elected officials an extra paycheck in October 2021.
Contracted Elk Rapids attorney Scott Howard, who is investigating the payroll mistake, said he is looking at who knew what when, including council members.
Howard said he’s so far learned the following:
A new treasurer, Kristine Davis, was hired in September 2021, to replace Kerri Janisse, who was changing jobs and had been hired as the village’s planning and zoning administrator.
Davis’ start date was Nov. 1, 2021, and about this same time, the village was in the process of transitioning banks.
Janisse, who is married to Village President Jim Janisse who is running for reelection, attempted to submit the payroll file to Alden Bank instead of Huntington Bank, but “ended up submitting it to both banks,” Howard said.
The overpayment was a net direct deposit, amounted to $32,595.29, and was wages only and not taxes, pension payments, union dues, garnishments or health savings debits, Howard said.
Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck noticed the overpayment shortly thereafter, alerted Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka, who notified then-Treasurer Janisse; department heads at police, public works and the harbor were notified, too, and asked to inform their staff.
Village council members were not notified, however, and staff instead attempted to handle the issue themselves, Howard said. Gruesbeck previously said at a public meeting he regretted not informing council members in a more timely way.
The payroll mistake was abruptly made public last month, after Terri Kuffner, a village resident, informed village staff of anecdotal stories she’d heard from a few village employees, who said in October 2021, they’d received an extra paycheck.
Howard was assigned to investigate, after Kuffner sought a meeting with village staff, several residents got wind of the payroll mistake and contacted the Record-Eagle, the Record-Eagle filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the village, and village officials on Oct. 25 scheduled a special meeting.
Howard said about $8,700 of the extra payroll has been paid back, an assertion which inspired more questions from residents.
“Not only would I hope that everyone on council who received the extra payment has returned it, but I’d also like to know when,” said Dean Groulx, a real estate broker and attorney.
“Did it happen when the payment was made?” Groulx asked. “Did it happen after the letter went out in May? Or did it happen after a concerned citizen sent an email and the Traverse City Record-Eagle then sent out FOIA requests?”
Some of the questions came from council members themselves.
“The village manager saw the payment right away, alerted the clerk, who notified the treasurer,” said Council Member Barb Mullaly, who ran the meeting Monday after President Jim Janisse recused himself, and paraphrased Howard’s report. “What the hell did they do after that? That’s my question. What did they do the next day or the day after that?”
A few residents suggested contacting the state Attorney General’s office or the Michigan State Police, citing the added cost of attorney’s fees over and above the $32,000 unintended payroll debit.
Howard’s investigation is expected to be complete within the next two weeks, he pledged to submit a written report, and post it and perhaps some supporting documents, on the village’s website.
