TRAVERSE CITY — A teenage girl was taken into custody by police Friday, following a 911 call by the girl’s mother who said she’d been stabbed in the back by her daughter and had locked herself in her bedroom, officials said.
The girl is expected to be charged with attempted murder, said Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell.
A TCPD officer patrolling the area Friday afternoon reportedly saw a shoe-less girl running near the intersection of Barlow and Centre streets. The officer was in the process of checking on her welfare, Bussell said, when 911 dispatchers alerted officers to the emergency call.
The 13-year-old girl fit the description given by the 32-year-old woman who had been stabbed and the girl was detained, Bussell said.
Two Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies then responded to the 911 call, forced their way into the Barlow Street home and found a woman with two knives embedded in her back.
Emergency Medical Services and the Traverse City Fire Department also responded and the woman was transported to Munson Medical Center where her condition was listed as stable.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office representatives authorized the teenager's detention, and she is being housed in an unnamed juvenile detention facility.
