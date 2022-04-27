BLAIR TOWNSHIP — The only frogskins in these woods are the spring peepers.
That’s the determination of detectives with Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, who still are investigating how an empty cash machine ended up dumped on township property, officials said.
“The concern we have, and the public has, is if there wasn’t anything criminal, why was it in Blair Township out in the middle of the woods?” said Capt. Randy Fewless.
Fewless said Wednesday officers determined the ATM was manufactured in 2007 and at one time was installed in an unnamed southeastern Michigan business which has since closed.
The ATM was found Saturday by a local resident and reported to law enforcement, and Fewless said burn marks and other damage to the machine show it was tampered with prior to being dumped.
A few clues — a “First National Bank” label, for example, and phone numbers for a service provider — have so far yielded scant information.
No tools or cash were found at the scene and so far there are no records showing the machine was reported stolen, Fewless said.
Fewless said he called a contact he has who works for the U.S. Secret Service, and learned that owning an ATM isn’t illegal, this particular ATM was specifically manufactured for business and not bank use, and at one time its owner likely had a contract with First National Bank.
When businesses close they can sell their ATMs to another business or to a scrap metal buyer, which is also legal, Fewless said.
A quick search of online marketplace Ebay, for example, showed the site lists more than 100 ATMs for sale, ranging in price from $900 to $4,000.
The machines aren’t generally considered contraband, but dumping them on municipal property is illegal and officials on Wednesday planned to retrieve the machine and check it for DNA, fingerprints and other evidence, Fewless said.
