The weather has been glorious recently. Quintessentially summer, the weather you dream about: daytime temperatures reaching just into the 80s, with no humidity, and nights falling into the 60s, allowing for campfires and windows open to cooling breezes.
We are practically living outdoors now: coffee and newspapers on the front porch, daytime hours in the garden, or on bikes, kayaking and fishing, or getting in a pickleball game. Dinners are always, always al fresco.
Sprinkled among these outdoor activities are picnics. I cultivated a romantic notion of picnics as an avid reader of Jane Austen, Henry James, and Virginia Woolf. Then came “Downton Abbey,” further fueling my imagination with vivid images: A parade carrying the lavish feast to the top of a gorgeous hill and setting up under the wide-spreading branches of a massive tree. Even the descriptors of these picnics are romantic.
Aristocrats decked out in elaborate “frocks.” Women sashaying along the path twirling their “parasols.” Provisions transported in wicker basket “hampers.”
A picnic, according to Collins Dictionary is A trip or excursion to the country, seaside, etc., on which people bring food to be eaten in the open air. The word “picque-nicque,” first recorded in France in 1692, combines the French words ‘picque’ (piquer) ‘to pick’ and ‘nique’ a small thing. Picnics as an outdoor activity, however, did not become the custom in the West until the 19th century.
Recently, I spoke with my friend, Anne, who hosted many Bastille Day picnics in Leelanau County with her husband John. She grew up in France and moved to the United States with John, opening Leelanau Cheese in the 1980s. They celebrated Bastille Day on July 14 every year with a classic French picnic. She said it was a way to be with French people who also live in the area, as well as those “who had France in their hearts.” I was fortunate to have attended a few of those picnics.
Anne described the classic French picnic. It includes charcuterie: saucisson (dry cured sausage,) cheese, olives, and good bread. There should be cold salads: French potato salad made with vinaigrette, Niçoise with tuna, crudities (usually raw vegetables), again with vinaigrette. Hard boiled eggs are customary, served, perhaps, with mustard.
People might grill merguez (lamb) sausages, brochettes (kebabs) or chicken. Dessert at this time of year would likely be clafouti, made with sweet cherries. Other fresh fruit in season would also be available.
Anne emphasized that French food is simple food. I agree, but there is much to be said about the attention the French pay to selecting the best sausage, bread, cheese, and produce. Their picnics are also typically a collective effort, with guests bringing dishes and wine to share. On Bastille Day, Anne helped her friends miss home a little less: they spoke French, drank wine, and of course ate well. One of my favorite parts of the evening was when people would spontaneously begin singing the French national anthem, “La Marseillaise.” Fireworks concluded the evening.
Another friend, Lynne, once told me about her 50th birthday celebration. It was a story I will never forget, for it played right into my romantic visions of an elegant outdoor meal.
They brought a large oak table down to a beach and set it up on the sand for a dinner party. There was a tablecloth, silverware, china, and wineglasses. The dinner was a potluck affair. She asked the women guests to wear dresses, and after the meal, they all walked into the water en masse. She had them sing “L-O-V-E” (“L” is for the way you look at me…) Can’t you just hear it? When I asked what prompted the idea, she said it “popped into her head” and that “it seemed like something that would be in an Italian movie or something.” Indeed.
Sometimes, summer days are so full, and picnics are more impromptu. We invited friends, Emily and Tim, to join us for a canoe/kayaking/fishing adventure on one of the inland lakes in the Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore. I didn’t want to shop that day, so poked my head in the refrigerator to see what I could find to make a picnic supper: there were chicken breasts, some vegetables, pita. Tahini to make a sauce. I found an eggplant I could make into a dip.
Emily brought the ingredients for a salad and had fresh fruit from the farmers’ market. I had a box of animal crackers. We were all set!
Fishing on the lake was so fun; Tim caught pan fish, including the elusive pumpkinseed, fly fishing from their canoe as they crept along the shoreline. My husband, Eric, and I were each in kayaks and caught many large-mouth bass that leapt up from the water, making the catch and release exciting. Loons were calling and keeping track of our activities, kingfishers swooped low along the water, and swans with their cygnets honked if we came too close. After a couple of hours of fishing merriment, we pulled our boats out onto the sandy shore.
We laid out a rug under the shade of some trees, retrieved our food and drink, and used the cooler as a table for serving. Our plates were pie tins and we had enamel cups.
We popped the cork on a Cava, a simple sparkling wine. It came in a bottle striped with the colors of the rainbow. We poured a toast to the perfect summer evening. Owls began to call one another, and we saw the moon rise. It was time to pack up and haul our gear back to the truck. A rustic picnic as memorable as any of the elaborate ones I could imagine.
There is a bag I keep in my car with essentials to enjoy a spur of the moment eating adventure. We have pie tins to use as plates, and cups, cloth napkins, a corkscrew/bottle opener and a sharp knife. Environmentally friendlier than paper and plastic products. Something to think about.
Chicken in Pita
Serves 4
This is a light cold dish, and you can use as much or little of any vegetables you have on hand. Or skip the chicken and use just the feta. Feel free to substitute a cider vinegar for the lemon.
1-1.5 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, grilled or sauteed, cooled
¼ red onion, or 3 scallions, chopped
1 cucumber, peeled and cubed
2 tomatoes, cubed
1 yellow sweet pepper, cubed
¼ C. mixed fresh herbs, chopped: parsley, basil, cilantro, oregano, chive (any combination)
Salt and pepper
½ t. cumin
½ t. garlic, minced
3 T. fresh lemon juice
3 T. olive oil
¾ C. cubed feta cheese (optional)
4 pieces pita bread, halved
Cube chicken and place in a large bowl. Add the vegetables and herbs and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Mix the cumin, garlic and lemon juice in a small bowl, then whisk in the oil. Pour over the chicken and vegetables and toss. Refrigerate until ready to use. Just before serving, add feta and toss again, taste, adding more salt if needed. Spoon servings into the pita bread and let your guests drizzle on the tahini sauce (recipe follows.)
Tahini sauce
Makes about 2/3 cup
½ C. tahini
¼ t. salt
½ t. garlic, minced
1 t. lemon juice
¼ C.-plus warm water
Place ingredients in a bowl and whisk until smooth, adding more water (up to ¼ cup more, depending on the tahini) to create a pourable sauce. Taste and add more lemon or salt.
Clafouti
Serves 6-8
A simple dessert, classically made with sweet cherries but I have used tart cherries and it was good. You can try substituting other berries or even plums in season if you wish.
Unsalted butter for pan
¾ lb. sweet cherries, pitted and halved
3 T. dark rum, cherry eau de vie or kirschwasser
¼ C. all-purpose flour
½ C. sugar, plus more for dusting
¼ t. salt
3 large eggs, at room temperature
1 C. heavy cream
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a shallow 9 x 13-inch pan (you can use a smaller one if you don’t have this size) and dust the pan with sugar. Set aside.
In a small bowl, toss cherries and rum. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, ½ cup sugar and salt. Add the eggs and whisk until smooth. Slowly pour in the cream, whisking as you do so. Stir in the cherries and their juices until just mixed. Pour into the prepared pan and bake until puffed and golden, about 30-35 minutes. Serve immediately, or let cool to room temperature. (It will deflate as it cools but still tastes delicious!)
— Rose Hollander recipes
