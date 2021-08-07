My daughter and her father were on the East Coast years ago, doing a tour of colleges. I had read a Gourmet article highly recommending a pizza restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut and asked them to check it out. We were that kind of family: we often planned our travels around notable food places.
Sally’s Apizza is on Wooster Street, in New Haven’s “Little Italy.” It’s a small, no frills pizzeria, with long lines that form every night before they open. Stuart and Cat waited quite a while for a table, and after their meal, went outside to flag down a cab. It was late, and there were no cabs in sight. They went back inside the restaurant to ask to use the phone. The owner, Ruth Consiglio, offered to drive them to their hotel as she was leaving soon.
Ruth pulled up to the curb, and they got in. During the drive, Stuart told her how much they enjoyed the pizza that night. He learned that her father and mother, Salvatore and Flo, ran the business for many years, and that Sal died in 1989. Ruth and her two brothers ran the pizzeria now, with Flo tending the cash register every night.
When Stuart and Cat returned to Michigan, we sent Ruth a note and a box of dried cherries as a thank you for the rescue. She sent a card in return and told us to be sure to let her know if we ever came back to the restaurant.
We were in New Haven a few years later, as both children decided to attend colleges in Connecticut. Of course, we had to visit Sally’s. We stood in the long line of returning students and their parents, and I thought I should say hello to Ruth and let her know we were there.
The imposing bouncer did not let me pass through the doorway, which was funny, given that it was a very modest place that did not serve alcohol. He said he would pass along my message to Ruth. About three minutes later, I heard a deep voice yell, “Hey you, from Michigan, come in!” We hesitated and I pointed at myself. “No, all of yous!” Dagger-like stares followed us as we cut the line and walked inside.
“You can sit here; Ruth will be with you soon.” We placed ourselves on the well-worn red vinyl booth seats, ordered soft drinks, and looked over the sparse menu. There were few choices: tomato sauce and cheese, or fresh tomato, mozzarella, and basil. There was also a white pizza with potatoes and rosemary.
I had read that the coal-fired oven was used at the restaurant since it opened in 1938. At 700 degrees, it bakes pizza in minutes and gives the crust its famously classic char. The incredible aroma of the pizza filled the air, stirring our anticipation and hunger.
Ruth came and asked us about life in Michigan, thanked us again for the cherries, then took our order. We settled on the basic tomato sauce with cheese. When it was ready, the server came to the table with a box holding the pizza: it was our serving platter and take-home container all in one. Paper napkins accompanied the box but no plates, no silverware. This was minimalism at its best.
When we lifted the lid, the smell of the pie hit us immediately — a heavenly fragrant combination of tomato/oregano/cheese with a bit of char. I took a tentative bite, then another and broke out in a smile. It was so simple and so delicious, delectable, scrumptious, palate pleasing and extraordinary.
We gave hugs all around that night to Ruth and staff, thanking them profusely, and made a point to visit on our annual trips to the area. One January we went to Sally’s before heading to New York City with our kids to celebrate my 50th birthday and my son’s 21st. Ruth asked where we were going to eat in the city, and while we had plans for Saturday night, we thought we would wing it Sunday. She pulled out a card from her purse, scribbled on the back and handed it to us.
“Go here and give this to them.” The card described an Italian restaurant in Manhattan’s Little Italy, and Ruth had written her name on it.
“Okay,” I said, “thank you!”
When Stuart and I arrived on Sunday, the host seated us, and a waiter handed us menus. I remembered the card and handed it to the waiter. The host returned, removed the menus from our hands, and said he would take care of us.
Beautiful steamed artichokes arrived, then stuffed squash blossoms. Fresh pasta with truffles and a green peppery olive oil. A whole fish with fennel and lemon, presented tableside and then plated for us. Veal chops, sauteed greens and a lusty red wine. Espresso and exquisite chocolates. It was an unbelievably lavish meal and such a contrast to the simple pizzeria.
We never learned the connection between Ruth and this restaurant — we could only guess — as she would not say very much about it.
We kept in touch with Ruth even after the children graduated from college, exchanging Christmas cards, sending dried cherries and biscotti. We encouraged her to visit us in Michigan, but she said she had never been on an airplane and never ventured farther than New Jersey by train. One day I received a letter from Ruth, to let us know the family had sold Sally’s and that it was sad for her, even though the new owners planned on continuing the tradition. I let her know how grateful I was for our friendship and hoped she could find another place for that generous spirit of hers.
Back to pizza. I did not grow up eating pizza. I had my introduction in college and was not impressed. Sally’s Apizza was my breakthrough into how wonderful a pizza can be. When you break it down, pizza is at its best when a few simple ingredients are handled with respect, care and attention. A lot like love. When you overthink it, you can lose sight of what love (and pizza) really is.
I learned that lesson one summer when we had a homemade pizza night. The guests included our friends, Ken and Joan, who spend time in Rome where a daily slice of pizza is the norm for most Italians. The other couple was my son, Ian, and his girlfriend, Lydia. They live in Brooklyn and have amazing pizzerias in their neighborhood.
We inherited a small but mighty pizza oven that we put on our patio so we could bake the pizzas outdoors. We made our own dough, and the garden provided some great vegetables and herbs to choose from. I gleefully planned the menu. Since my initiation to Sally’s Apizza, though, I had strayed from the simple to a crazy repertoire of toppings, gleaned from exploring pizza on my travels.
My food journal entry describes the four pizzas we had that night: one with grilled zucchini and lemon over mint pistachio pesto; a grilled eggplant, fresh tomato, Sicilian sausage, and mozzarella pizza; a garlic oil and goat cheese pizza topped with hot honey and arugula; and a potato, rosemary, grilled garlic scape pizza. Makes me dizzy reciting the choices here!
I definitely went overboard. My notes also say: “Dessert plan did not happen,” and, “this was too much!” I have since tried to keep a pizza night dinner to two choices.
I think there is a time for the simple and a time for the lavish in our lives; one not better than the other. Pizza might fall in the category of simple is better, or at least, don’t make too many in one night. Save some of the magic for another time and hope that time comes again soon.
Pizza Dough
Makes 2 large pies
Pizza dough is easy to make andcan be made as little as an hour ahead. If you have the time, some say it tastes better when it has rested a bit, and any extra dough will keep in the fridge for four or five days.
1 C. room temperature water
2 ¼ t. yeast (one packet)
1 t. salt
2 ½ — 3 C. all-purpose flour
Sprinkle yeast over water in a large mixing bowl, stir, and let rest 10 minutes to activate the yeast. Add the salt and 2 ½ cups flour and stir to mix well, adding more flour if it is too sticky. In a stand mixer,use the dough hook and mix about ten minutes to “knead” the dough. Otherwise, place dough on a well-floured surface and knead, adding more flour to make a smooth ball of dough. Place dough in an oiled bowl and let rise at room temperature at least one hour before using.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 500 degrees. Divide dough into 2 or more balls depending on the size of the pizza you are making (1/2 recipe will fill a half sheet baking pan.) Take divided dough and shape first into a ball, then pull and stretch dough in your hands before placing on a flour or cornmeal covered pan. Use your fingers to stretch dough further, leaving the edges thicker than the middle. Brush top with garlic oil (2 cloves minced garlic in1/3 cup olive oil,) being sure to cover the outer edges.
Pizza Toppings
Per large pizza
Goat Cheese and Hot Honey
8 – 10 oz. fresh goat cheese
- Hot honey (recipe follows)
4 C. arugula
Juice of ½ lemon
2 T. olive oil
Salt and pepper
Dot the surface of the garlic oil-brushed pizza dough with a generous amount of goat cheese. Bake until crust is golden. While pizza is baking, toss arugula with lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper. When crust is done, drizzle pizza with hot honey and served topped with the arugula salad.
- Hot Honey
You can buy hot honey but to make your own, add one minced jalapeno (if you leave the seeds in, it will be hotter) to 1 cup honey and heat to warm, then let it sit for a bit. Strain into a jar. Dried Thai chili pepper or red pepper flakes work as well.
Roasted Tomato and Sausage
1 qt. cherry tomatoes
3 T. olive oil, divided
1 t. salt
3 hot Italian sausage, removed from casings
1 lb. fresh mozzarella
½ C. shredded Parmesan or pecorino
Small bunch basil or oregano
While oven is preheating, place tomatoes (halved if large) on a baking sheet and drizzle with 2 T. olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast until tomatoes just burst, about 10 minutes. Remove and let cool slightly. (This step may also be done in advance.)
In a heavy skillet, heat remaining olive oil. Crumble in the sausage and sauté until just browned. Remove with a slotted spoon as set aside.
Scatter the roasted tomatoes and sausage over the dough, then shredded pieces of the mozzarella. Sprinkle with some of the Parmesan and bake until crust is done. Top with remaining parmesan and torn basil leaves before serving.
Stuffed Squash Blossoms
4 servings
8 squash blossoms (ask at the farmers market for these)
1 C. fresh ricotta (or a mix of ricotta and goat cheese)
1/3 C. finely grated Parmesan
2 T. finely chopped fresh basil or parsley
1 T. chopped chives plus more chives for tying
Salt and pepper to taste
2 eggs
1 C. breadcrumbs (panko is good)
Oil for frying
Flaky sea salt for serving
Blossoms should be filled when they are still open; they will close up if left out and will be harder to fill. Storing blossoms in the refrigerator will help.
Mix together the cheese and herbs, adding some salt and pepper to taste. Stuff about 2 tablespoons of this mixture into the bottom of the blossoms, leaving the top third to be tied. Tie each blossom top using the chive stems. Refrigerate until ready to fry.
Whisk the eggs in one small bowl and place the breadcrumbs in another bowl. Heat about ½ inch oil in a heavy skillet large enough to hold the 8 stuffed blossoms. Dip each blossom into egg to coat, then breadcrumbs and place in the hot oil. Fry at medium heat until crisp on one side, then turn, about 2 minutes per side. Place on paper towels to drain, then sprinkle with sea salt and serve immediately.
— All recipes by Rose Hollander
