A few years ago, I opted to have foot surgery done during the winter, calculating that by the end of the predicted six-month healing time, I would be ready for summer activities. My husband, Eric, knowing I have a hard time sitting still, came up with projects to help me get through this period. One of those projects was learning to make sausage.
This was not without an ulterior motive on his part. Often when I suggest a vegetarian meal for dinner, he will (half-jokingly) insert “with sausage?” I agree it is a great additive to many dishes, and you can often get a lot of flavor from a relatively small amount of meat. A win-win on days I want to lean toward vegetables.
We began researching sausage making, and I was hard-pressed to choose just one to start. An abundance of sausage is made with pork, and we determined that the base for most was about the same ratio of meat to fat. What set one type apart from another was the difference in seasonings. I figured we could make three kinds of pork sausage as easily as one.
The first round was a bit of a disaster but a good learning experience. We were in a hurry and ground the meat with the one (too large) disk we had on our stand mixer attachment. We tried stuffing by hand and came out with lumpy sausages; the air pockets split and spit fat all over the place when we cooked them. But the flavors were so much better than most commercial sausages, and I was hooked.
To make a proper sausage, we decided we should gather some gear. We found a set of old metal disks in a variety of grind sizes after a search on eBay — check. I knew that my friend, Andrea, a fabulous cook who knows butchery, had a sausage stuffer and we asked to borrow it — check. We read that natural casings (a nice euphemism for intestines) were best and talked to Mark at Maxbauers who was happy to provide them — check.
We tried making sausage again, with Andrea offering sage advice on making sure the meat and fat were very cold before grinding. The grinding went fine, and we carefully seasoned the meat, enjoying the process of tweaking the seasonings to our taste. It was tricky to get the hang of the stuffer at first, but with Andrea’s help, we managed to make some beautiful and tasty specimens.
After that first year, sausage making became a regular winter activity. We were at Tandem Cider one early winter’s day and ran into our friend Susan who raises pigs. We talked about the importance of good fat in sausages and asked if she had any we could buy. She did not, but gave us the number for Jackson, a young farmer in Leelanau County.
We called, and he asked us to meet him at the farm. We drove out to the handsome old barn and waited. When a truck pulled up, I had the feeling I was taking part in an illicit drug deal. Out jumped a young man who waved us over and proudly held up two bags of beautiful white fat. We shook hands and agreed on a price, then got a tour of his animals in the barn.
Jackson explained he was leasing space at this farm, and shared his goal to purchase land of his own someday. It proved to be a fortuitous meeting as when he did find property, he invited us to visit. He showed us the pigs he was raising not only for meat, but to help clear the land. We purchased one of the pigs later that year to stock our freezer with pork.
We found help from others along the way — my yoga buddy Dr. Joe got into sausage making and shares his recipes and his stuffer with us; we in turn lend him our vacuum sealer. Another friend, Tim, happened to stop by one day when we were in the process of stuffing, and stayed to assist. I have some hilarious photos of Eric and Tim goofing off as they worked the meat into the casings. You can just imagine!
One of my favorite memories is a day with our friend Seth, who fondly recalled making sausage with his Italian grandfather, Ed. Seth asked if he could invite his friend Thom to join us. Thom raises Mangalitsa pigs, prized for meat with a creamy rich fatness. Thom very generously brought some gorgeous pork to grind and a recipe of his own. We made a number of different sausages that day, all delicious, but what I loved most were the stories about Ed. We followed his original recipe card, and I treasured seeing the bags of “Ed’s Italian sausage” in our freezer for months to come.
That night, Seth’s wife Renee came over after work and we had a rollicking grand feast. Seth has a knack for storytelling, openly sharing his foibles and laughing with us at them. There were more tales about Ed, stories from Thom about raising pigs and moving to Leelanau County from Hamtramck (Thom’s wife Kathleen runs the Polish Arts Center in Cedar) and we all shared how lucky we felt to be living up north.
Not every sausage making session needs to be a communal effort, but perhaps it should be. After all, it is more practical to share equipment that is only used now and then, and to exchange tips on what you have learned along the way. While it is true that “many hands make light work,” time also flies when conversations flow. And the best conversations I remember are those that happen in the kitchen and around the table.
Find yourself a winter food project this year and see if you can engage a friend or family member to learn alongside you. It just might make the darkness of winter lighter, and tastier too.
There are a number of local sources who make good sausages you can buy: Maxbauer’s and Burritt’s in Traverse City, Hansen’s in Suttons Bay among them. If you want to get into making your own sausages, I recommend Home Sausage Making by Susan Mahnke Perry and Charles G. Reavis. Good illustrations of techniques and equipment, and good recipes. I love the Luganega.
The following is Seth’s grandfather’s Italian Sausage recipe, written as it was on the card, without instructions. My notations are in italics.
Ed’s Italian Sausage
8 lbs. pork (ground)
4 lbs. beef (ground)
3 T. salt
2 T. black pepper
2 T. coriander (ground)
3 T. fennel seed
¼ T. red pepper flakes
3 T. grated (parmesan) cheese
— Ed Harris (thanks Seth!)
Pasta with Sausage and Mustard
In the following recipe, the sum is greater than its parts, especially if you use a good Italian sausage.
Serves 4-6
1 lb. penne pasta
1 T. olive oil
6 hot Italian sausage (1 ½ lbs.), meat removed from the casing and crumbled
¾ C. dry white wine
¾ C. heavy cream
3 T. coarse ground mustard
Pinch red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
½ — 1 C. thinly sliced basil, or chopped parsley
Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling, salted water until al dente, drain but reserve ½ cup cooking liquid first. While pasta is cooking, heat oil in a large deep skillet. Add sausage and cook, stirring, until sausage is brown and cooked through. Add wine and simmer, scraping the bottom of the pan, until wine is reduced by half. Add cream, mustard and pepper, simmer two minutes. Add pasta, and some of the reserved water if sauce is too thick and heat through. Add basil just before serving.
— Adapted by Rose Hollander (original source unknown)
Jambalaya with Sausage and Shrimp
Jambalaya often shows up as a rice side dish, but I love to skew the veg/protein to rice proportions to create a one dish entrée. The amount of ground pepper used will depend on how hot the sausage is; add more if you’d like it hotter. This is a simplified recipe for a weeknight meal.
Serves 4 — 6
Seasonings:
1 bay leaf
½ t. cayenne pepper
½ t. white pepper
½ t. black pepper
1 t. dried oregano
½ t. dried thyme leaves
½ t. salt
Mix seasonings together in a small bowl and set aside.
1 T. neutral oil
8 oz. andouille sausage, sliced
- 3 oz. ham, cut into small cubes (optional)
1 medium onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 C. celery chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
15 oz. can chopped tomatoes with juice
2 C.+ chicken or seafood stock
1 ½ cups rice (preferably “converted”)
1 lb. raw shrimp
2-3 scallions, sliced, for garnish
Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add sausage and ham, and sauté until crispy, stirring frequently. Add onion, pepper and celery and stir until tender, then add the seasoning mixture and cook, stirring another minute or two. Add tomatoes and juice, then stock and bring to a boil. Add rice and stir, then cover and lower the temperature to cook the rice, about 12 minutes. Add shrimp and if the dish seems too dry, add a bit more broth, then cover again and cook until shrimp is cooked through, about 5 minutes or more. Remove bay leaf before serving. Serve garnished with scallions.
- You can easily add chicken to this dish, or substitute chicken for the shrimp. One chicken breast, cut into cubes, should be added before the seasonings. Cook chicken until just tender and proceed with the rest of the recipe.
— Rose Hollander
