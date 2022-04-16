Perhaps you are thinking about having people over for dinner. The promise of spring is in the air, and you feel safe gathering inside. You want to make something good, but you don’t have a lot of experience in the kitchen or hosting parties. Last month, I shared stories of friends’ “signature dishes,“ the ones that become a go-to, don’t need to think about it dish. How do you begin choosing what to make?
Every Sunday morning, I pull a couple of cookbooks down from the shelf and sit on the bench in the kitchen. As I sip coffee, I flip through the books, looking for inspiration. Sometimes old favorites jump out; other times, it will be a recipe I have never made before. I keep a few bookmarks handy to mark the pages, or jot notes on a pad of paper. From this session, I usually find recipes to play with during the week, and often a menu emerges for a dinner party.
If there is a “foodie” scale, I am at the more extreme edge. I love to eat. I love thinking, reading, talking, and writing about food. Dinner parties are not just a good way to be with friends but an excuse to prepare a greater variety of dishes than what we have for our everyday suppers for two. Am I obsessive? Maybe. But it is one of my life’s greatest pleasures.
On the other end of the spectrum, there are people I know who don’t really care about what they eat or how to cook. They happily order takeout food or eat more often in restaurants. Life’s pleasures lie elsewhere for them. When it comes to food, most people are somewhere in the middle of these two extremes.
During the pandemic, people spent more time at home, and there was an uptick in interest in cooking. For some, this was out of necessity. For others, it was something to do with their time. Maybe you tackled baking sourdough bread (that was a thing.) Perhaps you watched food shows and learned a few tips. Now could be the time to put that knowledge to work and invite others to your home for a meal. The key to cooking is confidence, which comes with practice.
Recently, we ran into our friend Hans, who was excited about research he had done on the health benefits of eating liver. He called it the new “super food,” and his enthusiasm was palpable. He was happily visiting the circuit of options in town that day to find liver that was local and hopefully organic. He wasn’t sure whether to buy beef or chicken liver. I suggested he start with chicken, which I think is friendlier to cook.
A few weeks later, I followed up with him on his liver adventure. He found chicken livers, bought two pounds (they are usually sold in one-pound tubs) and decided to have some close friends over for dinner to make liver for the first time. Hans told them in advance what the menu would be, extoling the benefits of liver in his wonderful cheerleader fashion. There would be six at the table that night.
Hans is no stranger to the kitchen and loves to cook and entertain. Guests arrived, and he prepped the livers as they gathered round to watch him. He chose a classic Italian preparation, sauteed livers with pasta. As guests Tim and Amy confirmed, when the food was ready, they sat down and dug in. The room became quiet. People were taking smaller and smaller bites, pushing food around their plates like kids trying to hide their peas, until Hans looked up and said, “this isn’t very good, is it.”
The relieved guests laughed along with him. They drank more wine and enjoyed the ample side dishes. What could have felt like a disaster was simply chalked up as a memorable experience. Tim said they had a great time that night as usual; Hans said he would not be eating liver again anytime soon. He sent everyone home with doggie bags of the leftover liver.
Where did Hans get the confidence to invite people to dinner and cook something he had never tried making, let alone eating? By telling everyone in advance, he laid the groundwork for the evening. When he intuited that his guests were being polite but not enjoying the food, he gave them permission to laugh with him at his culinary calamity. You don’t need to go to this extreme as you decide your first dinner party menu, but it is a good example of what to do when the “worst thing happens.”
I have had my share of kitchen disasters: overcooked meat, salads that were too salty, and recently burned roasted sweet potatoes during a cooking class I taught. It happens. I love the process too much, as well as the time spent at the table with others, to let the possibility of disaster stop me. Over time you realize those mishaps teach you more than having everything work out perfectly.
As you dip your toe into the world of entertaining, remember to be easy on yourself. If it makes you feel more comfortable, try out a new recipe on your family before trying it on guests. Plan your menu around a dish you like to eat or one you really want to learn. If it is a complicated or unusual dish, make the accompanying courses easy ones. A store-bought dessert is no crime.
Think about the season, your guests’ tastes, and how many people you are comfortable cooking for. The goal of the dinner party is not to exhaust yourself, but to be at ease so your company is as well. As you gain confidence in the kitchen, you will find you have some tricks up your sleeve to cover a mistake, as well as a growing repertoire of recipes. Perhaps you will become known for your signature dish.
My last tip? Pull off the apron a half hour before guests arrive. Put on your party clothes and some good music, and dance with light-hearted feet to the door. Relax, these are your friends after all.
Here is a menu with simple recipes that are special enough for a dinner party. The chicken tagine is a good transition dish from winter to spring.
Appetizer: Feta and Stuffed Dates
Place a block of feta cheese on a serving plate, and just before guests arrive, drizzle with some honey. Roast whole almonds in their skins in a 350-degree oven about 10 minutes until they smell toasty. Let cool and place 1-2 almonds inside pitted whole fresh dates. Serve dates alongside feta with some crackers or pita triangles.
The following is a simplified version of a true tagine, and very tasty.
Main course: Chicken Tagine
Serves 8-10, recipe can be halved
3 T. olive oil
2 (3 lb.) chickens, quartered
Salt and pepper
2 medium onions, chopped
1 T. paprika, plus 1 t.
2 t. ground ginger
½ t. turmeric
¼ t. cayenne pepper
2 C. chicken broth
3 lemons, each cut lengthwise into 6 wedges
1 C. pitted kalamata olives
1 C. pitted green olives
Sprinkle chicken pieces with some salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven (or use two smaller ones) over high heat. Reduce heat slightly and add chicken pieces, doing it in batches to brown chicken in a single layer, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken pieces to a platter. Pour off most of the fat in the pan, and over medium heat, add onions and sauté until tender. Add spices and stir until fragrant, then return chicken pieces to the pan along with the broth and lemons. Bring to a simmer and cover pan, checking and basting occasionally, until chicken is cooked through, about 35 minutes. Stir in olives and serve hot with couscous.
Vegetable Couscous
Couscous is a tiny pasta that can also be found in a pearl size known as “Israeli” couscous. Either is good with a tagine.
Serves 8 as a side dish
2 T. olive oil
1 large onion, cut into chunks
1 large red bell pepper, cut into chunks
2 carrots, peeled and cut into ½ inch rounds
1-2 zucchini, quartered lengthwise, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 C. chicken or vegetable broth
½ C. golden raisins
½ t. cinnamon
½ t. turmeric
- 9 oz couscous(about 1+ cup)
Optional: chopped parsley for garnish
- Heat olive oil in large pot over medium heat. Add onion and sauté 5 minutes. Add pepper and carrots and cook another 5 minutes. Add zucchini and cook 5 minutes more. Add remaining ingredients (except couscous,) bring to a boil. Mix in couscous, cover, and remove from heat. Let stand 10 minutes, fluff and serve. If using large (Israeli) couscous, add ¼ cup more broth, and when mixture comes to a boil, add couscous, cover, and lower heat to simmer 5-8 minutes, then let stand before serving.
Salad: Orange segments, topped with thin red onion slices, a sprinkle of salt and pepper and chopped mint.
Dessert: Chocolate Honey Cake
This recipe came via my friend Madeleine, who shared her French friend’s version. I heard the term “snacking cake” this week — a one-layer, one-bowl cake that needs no embellishments: a perfect ending to a simple meal.
8 oz. good bittersweet chocolate, chopped
1/3 C. water
3 large eggs
3 oz. (6 T.) sweet butter
½ C. sugar
3 T. honey
1 t. cinnamon
½ t. ground ginger
¾ c. all-purpose flour
Pinch salt
Optional: Confectioner’s sugar and plain yogurt
Line an 8-inch-by-8-inch-by-2-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place chocolate and water in small saucepan and melt chocolate over low heat, stirring with a spatula. Scrape into a medium bowl, and whisk to cool, then add eggs, one at a time, whisking after each addition. In the same pan used for melting chocolate, melt butter over low heat, then stir into the chocolate mixture. Add sugar, honey, and spices, stir well. Sprinkle the flour into the wet mixture in three small batches, whisking to break up any lumps. Pour batter into the pan and bake until just set, about 15 minutes. For this meal, I would sift confectioners’ sugar over the top and serve with dollop of plain yogurt, or ice cream.
