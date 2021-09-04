Many years ago, I met a young Thai woman who had moved to Leelanau County. She was married to an American she met on his business trips to Thailand. They settled in a house outside Suttons Bay. She loved to cook, and we found each other at Hattie’s Restaurant one evening over a guest chef meal featuring Thai food.
The menu that night brought me back to the food I loved on visits to Thailand. I asked Tak if she would mind teaching me how to make some of the dishes. She replied, “Only if you teach me how to make pie.”
It turns out Tak’s mother-in-law loved pie, and Tak wanted to make them for her. It seemed a very fair exchange. I was invited to Tak’s house for a lesson in Thai cooking. She had a spacious kitchen with a long worktable in the center and orchard views from the window. Her pantry was stocked with ingredients that came directly from Thailand, from her trips back home. I learned about varieties of shrimp paste, dried chilis and fish sauce. We made curries, salads, and soups, all deliciously spicy, and for dessert, sweet sticky rice. We shared the bounty with our spouses at the end of the day.
When Tak came to my house for her pie-making lesson, we began with the dough. My young daughter and her friend peered at us from the doorway of the kitchen, and we waved them in. The girls had made pies with me before, and I asked them to give Tak some advice. They piped up: “keep everything cold when you are making dough,” and “pile up the fruit!”
I don’t recall exactly what pies we made that day, but likely they were the ones in my repertoire at the time: classic apple pie and pecan pie, along with individual tarts. The tarts were typically filled with vanilla custard (crème patisserie) and topped with berries. The girls helped us roll out the dough and turn the scraps into a favorite treat: cinnamon sugar bites to munch on while the pies baked.
Tak raised a daughter here, and eventually opened Bayside Coffee Shop in Suttons Bay with her husband. When I see her, I always remember the cooking lessons we had together, and how I am glad she made a home in northern Michigan.
My now adult daughter still likes to make pie, and is quite creative, often designing elaborate motifs for the top. She inspires me and is the designated “pie baker” at her in-laws’ holiday gatherings. My son’s girlfriend Lydia made a cherry pie while visiting us in August, using this season’s cherries we kept in the freezer for her. We are very lucky to have these bakers in the family!
I am also lucky to have known another fabulous pie maker in my life. She was a woman I had met before but got to know better over the past four years, when a mutual friend organized a women’s discussion group in September 2017. Nancy was the oldest in our circle, and I am the youngest of the six.
The “wisdom circle” would gather once a month for a meal hosted by a member who also set the subject for discussion. Topics were often philosophical, sometimes political, and frequently soul searching. Nancy had a very sharp, inquisitive mind and could be counted on for prodding us to unearth the roots of our articulated thoughts. She was a great listener, extremely intelligent but not intimidating. I would lean in when she spoke so I would not miss a word.
Nancy invariably had a pie or tart on the buffet when she hosted the meeting. It might be a savory tart: beautiful rich red circles of tomato over cheese or a deeply satisfying custardy quiche. Other times she would end a meal of a simple soup with a fruit pie, the sweetness still filling the air when we walked into her art-filled home.
In typical Nancy fashion, she would wave away compliments with her elegant hands, reminding me I was the trained chef, not her. But when you tasted the masterful creations, you knew they were made by someone who had perfected the craft.
There is an art to pie making, and I can envision those elegant hands carefully draping the pie crust over the pan, pressing it into the bottom, sculpting the edges into graceful waves. I can imagine her layering the filling and top crust so that it would be pleasing to the eye as well as to her guests’ palates.
Nancy passed away this summer, all too soon, and her hands are what I often think about when she comes to mind. They exemplified both her grace and strength. She liked to point her finger at me, saying “you can do it!” if I expressed doubt about any of her fanciful suggestions of what I could be doing in retirement. She nudged me into food writing, for example, and look where I am now.
Nancy’s great toothsome smile, words of encouragement, intellect, and bottomless empathy will be greatly missed. As she was far too modest about her abilities, she might not have liked reading about herself in this column. I do think she would have liked these recipes, though. Thinking of you, Nancy.
Basic Pie Dough
For two 9-inch pies or one double crust pie
I had provided this recipe before but here is another tip. Making dough is hard in very warm weather so be sure to chill the dough well before attempting to roll out the crust, then chill it again before baking.
2 C. all-purpose flour
¼ — ½ t. salt
1 C. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cold and cut into small cubes
2 – 3 T. or more ice water
Mix flour and salt together in a bowl. Toss the butter cubes in the flour, then working with your fingers, press and mix until you incorporate the butter and the dough forms small pea size balls. Add ice water to the dough, a tablespoon at a time, stirring with a fork, and testing until it just holds together. Separate the dough into two slightly flattened balls and wrap each separately in wax paper or plastic wrap. Chill at least one hour before rolling.
A pie recipe will include instructions on using an unbaked or prebaked shell. To prebake, set oven to 375 degrees. Cover the pie dough with foil, then weight it with rice or dried beans. Bake 15 minutes, remove the foil and weights, and bake about 5 – 7 minutes more to a golden brown.
— Rose Hollander
Quiche with Swiss Chard
I make pies year-round, changing the fillings to suit the season, and love how the diversity of savory or sweet can take it from main course to dessert. Here’s a savory option, with an unusual and delicious custard.
Makes one 10-inch quiche
1 fully baked and cooled 10-inch pie crust
5 large eggs
3 T. all-purpose flour
1 C. crème fraiche
1 C. whole milk
1 t. salt
½ t. ground black pepper
1 T. fresh thyme leaves, chopped
1 C. Swiss chard, cut into thin ribbons
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place 1 egg and flour in a mixing bowl and beat together well until smooth. Whisk in remaining eggs. Beat the milk and crème fraiche in a separate bowl until smooth and add to the eggs with salt, pepper, thyme and swiss chard. Pour filling into the crust and carefully place in the oven (filling is very wet.)
Bake 10 minutes, then turn oven temperature to 325 degrees and bake until filling is just set (it should not wiggle,) about 30 minutes more. Let cool on a wire rack at least 20 minutes before cutting. Serves 6.
Crème fraiche is like sour cream but sweeter and less thick. You can make it by adding one tablespoon of buttermilk to a cup of heavy cream and leaving the mixture in a covered jar on the counter for 24 hours to thicken. Store in refrigerator.
— From Tartine
Plum and Almond Pie
Makes 1 9-inch pie
½ basic pie dough
¾ C. blanched almonds
2 eggs
½ C. sugar, plus more for topping
2 T. flour
¼ C. heavy cream
Juice and zest of 1 large lemon
¼ t. almond extract
1 ½ lbs. fresh ripe plums, pitted and sliced into ½ inch thick, about 4 c.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Roll out the dough to fit a 9-inch pie pan and refrigerate while you make the filling.
Chop the almonds in a food processor until they are almost finely ground and set aside. In a mixing bowl, blend the eggs with ½ cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add the flour, lemon zest and juice, cream, and almond extract, and mix thoroughly. Beat in the almonds.
Place the plum wedges over the pie dough, then pour the filling around the plums, leaving some of the tops of the fruit showing. Sprinkle with sugar, and bake about 40 minutes, until the crust takes on some color and the plums are tender. Serve warm or cold.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from a recipe by Bradley Ogden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.