I am sitting at my father’s table in upstate New York, taking my turn to care for him. Since I arrived, there has been a steady stream of visitors and I am so lucky to hear, once again, the stories I know and those I am hearing for the first time. He is 88 years old, so there is ample fodder for tales. Funny how my own memories are stirred by these.
Day one: My high school boyfriend, Steve, picks me up from the airport. He remained friends with my parents all these years and shares a love of fishing with my father. He had brought two trout to my dad’s house earlier in the week and was given the directive that “Rose will cook these for dinner when she comes.” Dad disputes saying this, but I am up for the task.
It is a given that Steve will stay for dinner, which he does. The fish is whole, and we need to cut off the head and tail to fit it on the foil-lined baking sheet. I season it with salt and pepper and fill the cavity with chunks of celery, onions, carrots, and some cherry tomatoes, then add a sprinkle of tarragon and thyme. Slices of lemon go on top of the fish, small knobs of butter and a splash of wine alongside. The fish is wrapped tightly in a cocoon of foil and placed in a 350-degree oven for about 45 minutes (it was a large fish!)
After dinner and more stories later, Steve reminds my dad of the time he came to visit me when we were dating, and I made elk burgers. My dad is a hunter, and we always had a lot of game.
“Elk burgers,” Steve grimaced, then smiled at my dad. “Didn’t know that was going to happen.”
He ate them and hitchhiked home. Glad he is still a part of the family.
Day two: Teresa and Lilian pay a visit. They are the daughters of an old hunting buddy, Rudy, who has since passed away. Their parents and mine were close friends for many years. Both couples moved to New York City after World War II when there were no jobs in Germany for them. They loved to have parties, and since their daughters were close in age to me and my sisters, we looked forward to our own special party when our parents got together.
On party nights, the grownups would relegate us to the parents’ bedroom. We snuck in a small portable record player with us, anticipating the night ahead. While the music played, we took turns dancing on the bed which faced a large mirror on the dresser, belting out the songs and pretending to be the likes of Diana Ross or Gladys Knight and the Pips. So much fun! We also liked getting plates of food from the buffet table in the living room, and drinking soda, which was not served in our houses except for party nights.
Teresa developed her mother’s baking skills and brought a plate of beautiful apple turnovers to my dad’s that day. We reminisced about their move from the city to the Catskill Mountains and the summer visits when I would ride horses with Lilian after the farm chores were done. They had a large kitchen garden, with row upon row of potatoes and cabbages, a very friendly turkey, and a field which provided hay for the horses. I did not mind the dusty work of hauling the haybales onto the truck bed after the harvest. The reward was a swim and some of their mother’s plum dumplings for dessert after dinner.
Saturday, a family gathering: I am one of four siblings, and we hit the double whammy on the food scale today. My sister had said, “Not going to have a meal at dad’s, just a visit,” turned to a grazing feast. “Someone may want a bite; they traveled so far.” As with most family get-togethers, the dining room table was covered with food — platters of cold cuts and condiments, sliced rye bread and rolls courtesy of brother Robert. Sister Liz made my mom’s jelly cookies, Ingrid brought shrimp cocktail and I baked a couple of quiches. With the restrictions of the pandemic lifted, the mood was buoyant as we were now free to kiss and hug and see smiles again. Especially for dad. He was happy to see his clan together.
My son Ian and his girlfriend drove up from Brooklyn and it had been over a year since I had seen them. Knowing they would be early; I asked my dad if he would coach me and Ian on making a rabbit stew before the rest of the family arrived. (I thawed a rabbit I found in the freezer a few days beforehand.) Dad instructed us from his bed, which is set in the middle of the open plan living area so he can participate in the action.
Sunday = Tongue. Dad’s friend, Wolfie, had come over earlier in the week, asking if we wanted some beef tongue.
“No thank you, I did not like it much when we cooked it in culinary school,” I said.
Dad also waved him off. Wolfie is not one to be deterred and for good reason. He came bearing the gift of tongue today, exclaiming, “I even skinned it for you, and cooked it in a brine!” I examine it, wonder why I should be surprised that it looks exactly like a long cow’s tongue, then promptly put it away.
The next evening, I asked my dad what he wanted for dinner. “Some of that tongue. Look for the brown gravy I have in the freezer and heat it in that.”
“I thought you didn’t like tongue,” I said, thinking about his dismissal the day before.
“Whoever said that? I love it!” he said. I served it to him with a side of mashed potatoes. Tongue was devoured, potatoes were not.
My dad belongs to the High Woods Sportsman’s Club, where he competed in bow shooting target events. He is well known for organizing their annual game dinner fundraiser, cooking up to 15 different dishes using meats contributed by club members. Dad is the oldest member and knows Wolfie from the club. I have listened to many of their exchanges when I come to visit here; Wolfie and dad challenging each other to find the commonality of a particular Yiddish word in German. Wolfie almost always brings food, notably cabbage soup and his famous scones on recent visits. He is indeed a good friend.
Yesterday: Dad and I are sitting out on the deck, discussing the morning’s visit by a black bear, and naming the birds by their calls that afternoon. I then wondered what his favorite food is, or the best he had ever had. He said, “I can’t say; I like it all.” When pressed, though, he admitted a particular fondness for oysters. He does love all seafood, especially shellfish, and when we traveled to Maine as a family, I remember stopping for lobster as soon as we drove over the state border. There is a good fish market near his home in upstate New York and he always buys me clams when I visit.
The first time I brought my husband Eric here, we walked in through the basement door, and there was my dad standing over a deer carcass with a saw in his hand. “Hi Eric,” he said, “can you hold the head for me?” They removed the part of the skull holding the antlers. The skull was put into a pot and brought into the kitchen so it could be boiled to preserve it and the antlers. Quite the introduction to his new father-in-law.
We steamed a few dozen clams for supper that night, and afterwards, Eric offered to clean up the kitchen. My dad and I went outside to throw away the shells and came in to find Eric at the sink, cleaning the pots. “Where’s the liquid from the (steam) pot?” my dad asked. “Uh, down the sink?” Eric said. I saw my dad’s face turn red as he explained he always saves it for making clam chowder. It is a precious liquor, and we learned a valuable lesson.
Today: Eric is driving here from Michigan and should be arriving by evening. While we wait, Dad and I plot what foods we’ll eat when Eric is here. The clam broth story notwithstanding, they became fast friends, and developed a cherished relationship over the years. Dad wants to be sure Eric visits the “pork store” tomorrow to pick up some favorites: Weiss Wurst, German beef franks, schinken. And we’ll make a visit to the fish market too. I think there are going to be some oysters and beer on the menu tomorrow night.
I love you Dad.
Barbecue Oysters West Coast Style
I came to love oysters when I lived in San Francisco. There was a fresh oyster farm north of the city, along Tomales Bay. The Marshall Tavern used to make oysters on the grill outside, while an old piano player tickled the ivories. Blues and barbequed oysters will forever be entwined in my taste memory.
Fresh oysters, shucked and on the half shell
Barbecue sauce of your choice
Unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
Tabasco or other hot sauce
Lemon wedges
Heat your grill to maintain a steady medium temperature. Place a teaspoon of barbecue sauce and a dot of butter on each oyster. Put oysters in the half shell on the grill, cover with a lid, and cook until just warmed through, about 2-3 minutes. Serve with Tabasco and lemon wedges.
— Rose Hollander, from the Marshall Tavern
Rabbit Stew
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Get a roasting pan that can hold the rabbit pieces in a single layer. Season the rabbit pieces (it can be cut up much like a chicken) with salt, pepper, garlic powder and flour. Brown the rabbit in a hot cast iron skillet. Cut chunks of carrots, celery, and onion and scatter these to cover the bottom of the roasting pan. Lay the browned rabbit pieces over the vegetables, cover the top of the rabbit with strips of bacon. Pour in about a cup each white wine and chicken broth, and if needed, enough water to almost come to the top of the meat. Cover roasting pan with foil and bake 2 hours, turning the rabbit pieces over midway through the braising. Uncover the pan, and bake an additional 30 minutes, or more, until meat is very tender. Remove meat from the bone, strain the vegetables, and serve meat with the braising liquid.
