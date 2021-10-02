How do traditions start? We come up with an idea, we execute, and then we repeat, because the idea is well received. Our Labor Day tradition started with a fanciful whim, a good story, and the playful desire to turn back the clock.
Friends of ours have a camp in Canada called “Eagle Point.” The peninsula-shaped property is on a bay off Lake Huron. At one end, there is a cabin overlooking a beautiful meadow with the bay just beyond. At the other end are two large tents on platforms atop boulders facing an archipelago of small islands. The tent site sports an outhouse and a deck for cooking and eating. A trail through woods and along the water takes you to a refurbished Airstream. The place is idyllic and wild. I love it.
We usually help with a project there each year and have purchased rough-sawn lumber for some tasks from a Mennonite farm in the area with a mill. One year we had a tour of the farm, and when we visited the barn, our friend Ken asked the farmer if he ever sold his lambs for meat.
The farmer said yes but gave a lengthy explanation of why he could not sell meat to us directly. Undeterred, we negotiated with him (that’s another story!) to bring a lamb to camp on our next trip. Ken imagined watching the horse and buggy coming down the driveway to deliver the lamb and having a wild cookout weekend. We envisioned meat roasting on a spit, appreciative friends, and a general debauchery of food and drink.
Unfortunately, we did not get back to Eagle Point until much later in the year, and when we visited the farmer to ask about the lamb, he shook his head, saying he had sold them all. “Except,” he lifted his head in the direction of the barn, “for this one.” The sheep (he was no longer a lamb) approached, nudging the man, clearly more pet than livestock, and we demurred. “No, thank you.” A lamb feast would have to wait.
A few years prior, we had gotten it into our heads that forming an adult scouting troop would be a lot of fun. Especially if we could pull off a Jamboree! We talked to our neighbor Andrew about filling his yard with pup tents. We fancied scout uniforms, badges and Taps playing in the morning. We collected Boy Scout paraphernalia from estate sales, in preparation for our pipe dream to come true.
With the lamb feast stalled, we decided Labor Day weekend would be a good time for a Jamboree. Our neighbor had since moved, but what about having it at Eagle Point? Our friends agreed and we planned the guest list, food assignments,and loosely organized a few activities. We dubbed the weekend, “Lamb-Jam,” figuring we could still have lamb, purchased from a store instead.
At the start of camp, everyone was given a scout name and painted apricot pit necklaces. Campers spread out on the property to sleep, but we all gathered at the deck for our meals. We posted the mealtimes and activity hours on a large piece of birch bark but leaving time for other adventures as well. A daily craft activity was organized by Joan and held at the Airstream, scheduled to coincide with happy hour. We were treated to beverage concoctions made by Scott, who wore two hats that weekend: camp bartender and resident banjo player.
Other “scout” activities included building a planked walkway over a marsh, taking a trek back from the cabin to the tents in complete darkness, and the “last night at camp” Talent Show. We had not warned anyone in advance about the talent show, and people drifted away in that afternoon to work on something to present. Creative juices flowed, and I was astonished at what we campers came up with! It was so much fun.
Those creative juices carried over to meal preparation at the campsite, with no running water and cooking limited to the fire pit, a Weber grill, or a propane burner. Ken ambitiously pulled off five different baking projects. Leslie, fishing with me from a canoe, caught the only salmon, which we cooked along with fresh northern pike (trust me, it is very good!) We enjoyed a grilled leg of lamb and beautiful salads. My best memories, though, were of sitting on the deck after an evening meal. We watched the sky explode with stars and told stories you only reveal when the darkness pushes you, and sharing secrets comes easier. It was a good weekend.
Along came the pandemic year, and Canada closed its borders. In the meanwhile, my husband and I had been renovating a family home on Lake Michigan near Manistee we dubbed “Squirrel Lodge.” For Labor Day this year, we offered to host “Lamb-Jam 2.” We invited a few new campers to join us and ended up with 12 in the “troop.”
The flavor of the event was different this year, not as rustic, but still full of outdoor escapades. We kayaked down the Manistee River, seeing herons, eagles, hawks and kingfishers. We body surfed the waves of a warm Lake Michigan, played the ring toss game, and hiked the Magoon Creek trail. We sat on the deck to watch the sunset and later around the fire pit, staring into the flames and telling stories.
There were craft activities too: making necklaces to be worn as your meal ticket and creating treasure chests. Joan and Emily brought cigar boxes, paints, beautiful papers, and fabric. A rainy afternoon was the perfect time to work on them and the artistic talents in the group produced some spectacular results.
Being in a house also allowed meals to be a bit more ambitious. We honored the lamb with one meal of lamb chops served with salsa verde. Another meal featured lamb burgers cooked at the fire pit. Someone brought gorgeous purple and red tomatoes, which we ate a every meal, and used as the main ingredient in two savory tarts. A salad of watermelon radishes draped in crème fraiche surprised the eye and the palate. Every meal felt like a work of art, which was not surprising, given the friends we gathered.
On Saturday night, we had our usual post-dinner storytelling, choosing a topic and listening to everyone take their turn. That night’s topic was “your most embarrassing childhood moment.” Ada, one of the best storytellers I know, stole the show, and had us laughing so hard there were tears running down my face.
Lamb Jam 2 was a success and sealed a tradition. I don’t know if we will be at Eagle Point, Squirrel Lodge, or somewhere completely different next year, but it won’t matter. The friendship and camaraderie, the art and nature, and the gathering for meals and storytelling will certainly continue.
Camp food can be fun, and there are some nice twists on classics, imparted from cooking outdoors. Good dinner party food too!
Grilled Leg of Lamb and Caesar Salad
Serves 8 – 10
1 4-5 lb. leg of lamb, butterflied and de-boned
2 C. red wine
3 T. soy sauce
4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
2 springs fresh rosemary or 1 T. dried
1 T. coarse black pepper
2 T. olive oil
A day before grilling, place lamb in a large zip lock bag. Mix remaining ingredients together and pour over the lamb. Seal bag and refrigerate overnight, turning the bag once or twice. About an hour before grilling, take meat out of the refrigerator to bring to room temperature. Heat grill to medium, and place meat on grill, about 10 – 15 minutes per side, and until the internal temperature is 125 degrees for rare or 140 degrees for medium rare. Let rest 15 minutes before slicing. Nice with a salsa verde or chimichurri on the side.
For the Salad:
4 heads romaine lettuce
1 T. olive oil for brushing lettuce
Juice of 1 lemon, about ¼ C. or more, to taste
2 garlic cloves, minced
Dash Worcestershire sauce
½ t. dry mustard
4 anchovies, mashed, plus additional to garnish
Dash fish sauce (optional)
Coarse ground black pepper
Salt to taste
1 C. mayonnaise or ½ C. olive oil
½ c. finely grated Parmesan plus more shavings for garnish
Slice lettuce lengthwise in half (or quarters if large) and brush with oil. While meat is resting, grill lettuce, about 2 minutes per side. Set on a baking sheet to rest.
Meanwhile, whisk together the lemon juice, Worcestershire, dry mustard, and anchovies. For a creamy dressing, add mayonnaise; for a vinaigrette style, whisk in the olive oil. Fold in the Parmesan. Taste and add salt and pepper to taste.
Chop the lettuce and lightly dress the salad, reserving some for passing. Or present the halves with dressing drizzled over each. Garnish with more Parmesan curls and anchovies.
— Rose Hollander
Fish Baked with Tomatoes, Potatoes and Onions
Serves 8
We made this dish in the oven for our Squirrel Lodge weekend, but it could easily be made in two cast iron skillets or large dutch oven on a grill. Easy and very delicious.
4 whitefish or other local fish fillets, about 1/3 pound per serving
1 large lemon, sliced
4 medium Yukon gold potatoes, sliced thickly
2 large onions, sliced thickly
2 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
4 large tomatoes, cut into thick wedges or slices
1 T. fresh oregano, chopped or 2 t. dried
1 T. fresh dill, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
½ C. olive oil
¼ C. dry white wine (optional)
½ C. fresh chopped parsley
Place the vegetables and herbs in a bowl, add about 1 t. each salt and pepper, then oil and mix to coat with the oil. Layer the lemon slices on the bottom of the pan, then vegetables (potatoes, then onion and garlic, tomatoes) and pour the olive oil from the bowl and the white wine. Cover and place it on the grill (or in a 350-degree oven.) Bake about 30 minutes to cook the potatoes (test by piercing with the tip of a knife.) When almost done, place fish fillets in the pan on top, pushing them down into the vegetables, and cover, cooking another 7 – 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the filets and the heat of the grill, until fish is just done. Taste sauce and season with some more salt and pepper as needed. Garnish with parsley.
— Rose Hollander
