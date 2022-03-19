Bears lumbering out of hibernation. Tadpoles wriggling in mud puddles. Birds flocking to feeders. Butterflies unfolding from cocoons. And just like that, we too are emerging from a two-year long winter of pandemic restrictions. A perfect time to host a dinner party.
I watched a program the other day where the chef described hiding from his tormenting older brothers under the kitchen table, while his grandmother above him made pasta, the flour raining gently down on him. The seed to cook was planted in those moments, and he grew up to become a famous chef. His children talked about sitting under a table in their father’s restaurant when they were young, while the staff prepared the room for service and they could watch the activity in the open kitchen.
Not many people have that kind of inspiration at a young age, and are intimidated by cooking, especially when preparing food for others. One way to dive in might be to perfect a dish you become so comfortable with that, over time, you won’t even need a recipe. Let’s call it “your signature dish.”
I have several friends whose “signature dishes” I love. Carol, an excellent home cook, made a beautiful paella every year for their annual croquet party. Paella is a Spanish all in one meal, made in a wide shallow pan with a base of rice cooked in broth with saffron, along with meat, seafood, and vegetables.
She made it outdoors on a Weber grill, (how did she manage the heat so well?) layering the ingredients in stages based on their cooking times. The finished dish pleased the eye with her artful placement of red pepper strips, thin yellow lemon slices, dots of green peas and fluffs of parsley. I remember how the fragrance wafted over the yard, drawing us around with plates in hand.
Joan makes deviled eggs, which may not sound like a big deal, but they are to me, as hers are so much better than I can make. She manages to get the eggs cooked exactly right so the whites are photo worthy orbs, with cleverly placed garnishes on top of the creamy mashed yolks seasoned perfectly. When she comes to a party carrying her clever container made for holding the eggs, I smile.
Then there’s Bridget, who makes the chocolate chip cookie I dream about. I’ve struggled to achieve that flawless combination of thick, chewy, and loaded with chocolate. When she told me her recipe is the one on the Toll House chip bag, I shook my head. Her tip? Be sure to start with room temperature butter. Yet, somehow, I still can’t achieve the texture of hers, so I simply wait for an invitation to a meal at her house, where I know the towering cookie stand will coax me to save room for dessert.
After a trip to the Yucatan and watching the Mayan women make homemade tortillas, another friend has made tortillas his signature dish. Hans hosts dinner parties for friends where everyone takes a turn pressing tortillas, which are then cooked and filled to be enjoyed at the table. He gives tortilla presses as gifts and hopes the love of fresh tortillas will spread.
My chef friends also have certain dishes they make at home. There, cooking often leans to simple meals employing ingredients that are usually on hand. When Chef Paul serves poached eggs on top of risotto, it feels special enough for a dinner party. I also love that his “speed risotto” comes out just as well as the long-stirred version.
I was on the phone recently with another friend named Paul, from California, who mentioned coming home from a long trip in time for his wife’s pizza dinner. Rachel has been making pizza every Friday for almost 40 years. When they were beginning their careers and working long hours, they decided to opt out of socializing on Friday nights. Instead, they started a routine of staying home to eat a pizza and watch “Dallas,” a popular TV series.
I met Rachel when she was in law school and a roommate of my late husband. He laughed when he told me she lived on corn flakes and Campbell’s tomato soup. Clearly, cooking was not a priority for Rachel. I knew that her mother worked in the test kitchens for Better Homes and Gardens, and while mom made their family meals, Rachel’s job was setting the table.
Rachel did not do much cooking at home, but she told me she made the most elaborate recipes she could for her home economics assignments in junior high, motivated to get a better grade. When she decided to make pizza as part of their Friday night ritual, she approached it with the same tenacity.
Rachel described the genesis of pizza making with the acquisition of a bread machine, which she used to make her pizza dough. She did some research on pizza making, and the light bulb moment came when reading that the most important element of pizza is that “it must be served hot.” She decided that was all she really needed to remember, and this gave her the confidence to forge ahead.
Many years and four bread machines later, (they would burn out over time,) she began making the dough without a machine. She evolved to making sauce as well, and more importantly, continued the Friday night tradition even as their family grew. Their home became the place for her children and their friends to be on Friday nights, enjoying pizza, movie videos, and a sleepover.
Her children now make pizzas with their own families, and when I last visited Rachel and Paul, I was treated to a Friday pizza night, which brought back great memories. They have come full circle, as their Friday night table is often set for two now, ready for a hot pizza out of the oven, and a movie. When they do entertain, Rachel knows she can make her signature dish, usually a pesto and arugula, or a basic cheese and tomato, and it will be the highlight of the evening’s menu.
What’s your signature dish?
Basic Pizza Dough
Makes two medium pizzas
1 C. warm water (just above room temperature)
1 packet (2 ¼ t.) active dry yeast
2 ½ — 3 C. all-purpose unbleached flour
2 t. salt
Optional: 1 T. olive oil, plus more for oiling bowl
Mix water and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer, and let it sit for ten minutes until it is bubbly. Add 2 ½ cups flour and salt (and oil if using.) Mix with a dough hook until the dough comes together, adding more flour if it is too wet. You can also mix by hand in a large bowl, stirring dough with a wooden spoon.
Take dough out of the bowl and place it on a floured surface. Knead dough for five minutes or more, until the dough is smooth and elastic. Lightly oil a large clean bowl, and place dough in the bowl, turning to coat with oil. Cover with a towel and let rise at least one hour before using. Dough could also be made in the morning and be perfectly fine to use at supper time.
Heat oven to 500 degrees. Place some cornmeal on your baking sheet(s). Remove dough from bowl and divide in half (or quarters for smaller pizzas). Place dough on the baking sheet and stretch to desired shape. Let it rest while you prepare your toppings and oven is preheating. Stretch dough again by pressing on top with your fingertips before adding your toppings. Bake about 10 – 15 minutes, depending on the size of the pizza, gently lifting the edge to see if the crust underneath is golden brown. Let pizza rest a few minutes before cutting but do serve it hot!
Tortillas
TC Latino Market on South Airport Road in Traverse City carries maseca, an instant corn masa flour for making corn tortillas. Simply add water as directed and knead until playdough consistency. They also have tortilla presses for sale. A tip on a recent visit was that the masa can be used to dredge a piece of fish before cooking it for fish tacos.
Simple Seasoned Black Beans
This is great for beans and rice or on tacos.
1 T. grapeseed or safflower oil (grapeseed, or other)
1 medium onion, chopped
1-2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 – 2 medium fresh tomatoes, chopped
1 T. ground cumin
½ t. cayenne pepper
Salt to taste
Fresh cilantro for garnish
Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onions, and stir to soften, then garlic. Cook another minute. Add black beans, tomato, and seasonings. Heat until tomatoes are cooked and beans are warm, about 15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Cilantro Aioli
Makes one cup
Delicious on top of tortilla fillings, especially beans and roasted sweet potatoes.
1 egg
½ t. salt
1 T. fresh lime juice or apple cider vinegar
1 bunch cilantro (about 1 packed cup)
1 minced garlic clove
1 c. grapeseed or safflower oil
In a food processor or blender, place ingredients, except oil, and blend until cilantro is finely chopped. With processor running, slowly add the oil in a thin stream. Taste and add more salt or lime juice if needed. Can be thinned with water.
