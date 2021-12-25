What do you do when no one can confirm a memory you swear happened?
Research shows that the connection between food and memory is a particularly strong one, and, according to John S. Allen’s “The Omnivore’s Mind,” “the highlight of this interconnection between food and memory is that the food is not why you have that memory. It is the experiences created while enjoying it (the food) that remain special.”
I have a vivid childhood memory of a peculiar event at the table with extended family for our traditional Christmas Eve meal. When I lived in the Bronx as a child, we celebrated Christmas Eve at my aunt and uncle’s apartment. A long table was set up in the guest room and my father was in charge of the main course. He always made Lobster Newburg. My aunt and mother made pierogis. I am sure there were more dishes, but these are the two I remember.
My uncle, who was Czech, presided at the head of the table with a bowl of honey and a special wafer from the church. It was a large rectangular version of the communion host blessed by the priest. After we said grace, my uncle would drizzle the wafer with honey. It was passed around, each of us breaking off a piece to eat before starting our meal. I remember that this uncle also took some honey, mixed it with grain, and threw a handful in the air. The intent, I believed, was to see if he could get it to stick on the ceiling. I adored how silly he could be, and I loved that he did that.
Or did he? I was with my siblings and cousins recently and asked if they knew why Uncle John threw the honey and grain. They looked at me incredulously and denied this ever happened. Did he do it once, just for me, before the others came to the table?
Possibly. Or could I have imagined this into reality? Whatever the reason, I love this memory because it says so much about him, and how it brings me back to that night of the year. I can smell the sherry-sweet sauce of the Lobster Newburg. I can see the bowls of pierogis, glistening with melted butter and filled with potatoes and cheese or sauerkraut and bacon. Hidden in some of them were the children’s favorite, sweet jam. Finding those was like finding a secret treasure — getting to have dessert with dinner.
We were told Santa would arrive via the fire escape (this was a city apartment after all,) but he always came while we were in the other room at the table. No matter; as much as I never managed to sneak a peek and catch Santa, it was a special treat to receive our gifts on Christmas Eve. The best present ever was a child-sized table and chairs that became the center of much imaginary play, from pretend school to tea parties.
At home on Christmas morning, we always opened a box sent by our relatives in Germany. It was filled with treats we could not get in the United States at the time: lebkuchen, pfeffernusse, stollen and marzipan. I am sure it made my immigrant parents very happy to have holiday reminders of home.
As an adult, seafood became an important part of my Christmas celebration. While I did not make Lobster Newburg very often, we did indulge in Dungeness crab on Christmas Eve when we lived in San Francisco. Upon moving to Michigan, we wanted to continue the tradition. They were not available here back then, so we placed an order with a California seafood company that guaranteed the crabs would arrive live.
At the time, our office was a few blocks from home, so we often had deliveries made there. When the UPS driver came, we asked him to wait while we examined the crabs to see if they were indeed alive.
He agreed and we opened the packaging. The office had a wood stove, and we placed the very cold crabs on the floor. It was a funny scene as they slowly “woke up” and crawled towards the fire, but we knew we were good for our Christmas Eve meal. The driver asked what they tasted like, and we invited him to stop by our house the next day to try some.
Our family also continued the tradition of pierogis on Christmas. The day before, I would assemble the ingredients and call my mother, who was notorious for cooking without measuring. There was nothing concrete to write down; it was best to hold her captive while she talked, and I made the dough with the phone to my ear.
Our conversations would go a little like this: I’d say, “How much flour?”
She’d say, “Oh, you know, make a nice pile on your board.”
“Two cups or three?”
“Sure. Then make a hole in the middle and add the egg and cream.”
“One egg?”
“Yes”
“How much cream?”
“I don’t know, a few spoonsful.” Then, “Wait, did you warm the cream first?” And so on.
We did this every year, well past the time I had calculated and recorded the measurements that worked.
After she passed away, the first Christmas without being able to make that phone call hit me the hardest. My two children and I continue to carry the mantle of pierogi making each year: my daughter and her husband even sport “Flying ‘Rogis” shirts given to them by his parents who have a Polish heritage.
My husband, Eric, had a wonderful childhood tradition of making bagels Christmas Eve. It began with Mike, one of his best friends in the neighborhood, who was Jewish, and Butterball Parker, another friend who lived in a different part of Kalamazoo. Mike’s mom would make the dough, and the three boys would take it to Eric’s to make the bagels.
His house was the gathering spot, and the friends continued the tradition for many years to the delight of the families who received their homemade treats.
Eric carried on the tradition of making bagels with his children at the holidays, and bagels and lox are a part of their Christmas breakfast. Which is a nice coincidence, in that my children also grew up with the same Christmas morning meal. Now my son makes bagels, and they are masterful creations. Christmas morning is also our time to enjoy our German treats of lebkuchen and stollen.
Whatever you do to celebrate the holiday, know that it is the meal shared that binds us to others at the table. We carry with us not just a memory of the food, but more importantly the experience: miniature tables for tea parties, tables presided over by goofy uncles, the neighborhood home where bagels are made every Christmas Eve.
And who is to say a memory is not real, as long as you believe it? Merry Christmas to you all.
Lobster Newburg
A rich dish and one that should be made right before serving, as it does not hold well.
Serves 4
4 T. melted butter
2 C. boiled or roasted diced lobster meat
¼ C. dry sherry or Madeira
½ t. paprika
¼ t. nutmeg
3 egg yolks
1 C. heavy cream
Salt and white pepper (or cayenne) to taste
3 C. cooked buttered white rice
Melt butter in the top pan of a double boiler over the almost boiling water (water should not touch the bottom of the top pan.) Add lobster and cook gently for a few minutes, then add sherry and cook another few minutes. Add the paprika and nutmeg. Beat the egg yolks and cream in a separate bowl, then stir into the lobster butter mixture.
Continue stirring until mixture thickens but do not let it curdle. Taste for salt, sprinkle with a little pepper and serve immediately over rice.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from “Joy of Cooking”
Pierogis
Here is the elusive recipe of my mom’s. Good luck! You can use your own favorite pasta dough recipe instead.
Makes 36-40
Dough:
2 C. flour
¼ C. heavy cream, slightly warm
1 large egg
Warm water
On your counter or in a large bowl, place flour and make a well in the center. Add egg and cream, and using a fork, gradually beat in the flour. Begin adding warm water, a few spoonsful at a time until you can form a ball, then knead until soft but smooth.
Cover with a cloth and let dough rest.
Potato Cheese filling:
2 russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
8 oz. farmers cheese or ricotta
½ medium onion, minced
2 T. butter
Salt to taste
Boil potatoes in water until tender, drain. While potatoes boil, sauté onion in butter until soft. Mash potatoes with the cheese, stir in the onion and add salt to taste. Let cool before filling.
Assembly: Divide dough in half. Roll out the dough on a smooth surface as thinly as possible (each half should make a 15-inch-by-12-inch rectangle.) Cut dough into 2- or 3-inch squares.
Place some filling in the center, then dipping your finger in water, run this along the edge before folding over to seal. Set filled pierogi on a baking sheet.
Just before serving, fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Warm a serving platter or bowl and have some melted butter ready.
When the water boils, add a few pierogis at a time, letting them cook about 5 minutes. (Test one to see if they need to cook longer, as this will depend on the thickness of the dough.)
Remove with a slotted spoon and place them on the serving platter, drizzle with butter. Brown butter is also nice!
— Leona Schueler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.