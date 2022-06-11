I was weeding in the garden the other day, in view of the sidewalk. A young girl strolled across the grass and asked if I needed any help. I hesitated before saying yes, and she asked me what to do. I was removing weeds around a patch of lupines and handed her a trowel. I showed her what plants to avoid and what to pull. We worked side by side for about a half hour.
I have a tough time accepting help from others. Some of this may be attributed to wanting to do it “my way.” Sometimes it feels that showing someone how to do what I need to get done may take more time than doing it myself. Which, if you look at it, is actually pretty selfish. And silly: I love to learn from other people, so why can’t I assume the same is true when someone asks me to help?
What if taking the time to explain what you know helps the other person? Maybe they want to know how to make a mayonnaise or learn why a certain spot in the garden is a better place to grow a particular herb. Or, what if they want to help simply because being with someone is fun?
Accepting help from my young children was my introduction to both patience and reward. By the time I had kids, I had spent many years in the kitchen, enjoying cooking elaborate meals my husband and I dreamed up. I also have a small kitchen and keeping the space in order was both practical and for me, less stressful. So, when my kids asked to help, it was hard. In their early years, the kitchen would often be a mess (flour on the floor and dripping frosting on the counter come to mind) and the process much slower.
But talking to my daughter now, I hear how meaningful those experiences were for her: making soft pretzels and creating different alphabet shapes, crafting concoctions with her friend Amelia in our kitchen, and learning to assemble sushi rolls. We both remember how she coveted the job of stirring anything cooking on the stove and my understandable fears allowing her to do this. I think our best conversations happened in the kitchen as well. I am proud to say she has become a very accomplished cook.
There was a small Montessori elementary school in Suttons Bay, and I knew the teachers who ran the program. They asked if I would start a student-run lunch program. The Montessori curriculum has a practical life component and the lunch idea fit right in. I was eager to put my experience of teaching my children how to cook to good use and agreed to pilot the program.
Twice a week, I worked with a small rotating group of students assigned to lunch crew. We would come up with a menu, collect money from students, calculate the amount of food required, and even shop for the ingredients at the local grocery store. They learned how to choose produce, to look at expiration dates on dairy, and handle the money at checkout. It was amazing to see.
Once back in the classroom, we prepared the food and served lunch. It seemed to take forever to get the food ready at first, but as their skills grew, so did their efficiency and, more importantly, their pride. They became great ambassadors who successfully urged the reticent eaters to try a bite.
The students learned a great deal from the program, but I did as well. I did not always know the answer to their questions, and realized it was okay to say, “let’s look that up together.” I learned that the process was more important than the outcome and that kids can be brutally and refreshingly candid. Like the time we were putting herbs under the skin of a chicken before roasting and someone said “ew, this feels disgusting!” But when another said, “no, this is COOL,” everyone wanted to get into the act. The great lesson for me was that by having to slow down my normal pace, I enjoyed these moments more.
When my children finished college, I decided to go to culinary school to attain a chef’s certificate. It was a wonderful experience, being in the learning mode, asking for help, and appreciating the value of a good teacher. We worked with a partner on our assignments, and I found myself side by side with people ranging in age from 65 to 20. We helped each other navigate the recipes, studied for exams together, and shared our notes and life stories. I experienced the value of being part of a team in the kitchen; I saw that I learned more being with others who brought their own skills and questions to the table. And it was definitely more fun.
The young girl who helped me in the garden a few weeks ago is in sixth grade. I learned she enjoys video games and finding worms in the dirt. She sometimes fishes with her dad (she does not, however, put the worms on the hook.) She told me about her friends in school and that she was waiting for her mom to pick her up after work. When she saw me in the garden, she thought she’d ask if I could use some help while she waited. We walked around the garden when she was done, and I offered her tastes of the herbs on the way to the outdoor sink where she washed her hands. She had a wonderful curiosity about everything. I smiled as I watched her leave.
When I went inside, I turned on the radio as I usually do while prepping food for supper. They were reporting on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. I thought of my new friend. I thought about all the children for whom school should be a safe place. I tried to focus on the good experience I had just had, letting someone help me, willing myself to remember that there is also good in the world. It almost worked, and it was a start.
Sushi Rolls
Children love the process of making sushi rolls!
Sushi Rice
Makes about 3 cups
- 1 C. sushi rice
1 ¼ C. water
1 t. salt
1 T. rice vinegar
½ T. sugar
Rinse rice and place in a medium size pot with cold water and salt. Bring to a boil, then cover, lower the heat and cook 12-15 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave in the pot with the lid on about ten minutes longer. Meanwhile heat vinegar and sugar, stirring to dissolve sugar. After the ten-minute rest in the pot, spread rice on a baking sheet or pan, and drizzle the vinegar/sugar over the rice. Let cool completely before using.
- Sushi rice is a short-grain Japanese rice, easy to find in most supermarkets
Sushi Rolls
Makes about 24 pieces
Fillings for sushi rolls can be easily varied. For this simple version, avocado, cucumber and carrot slices are all you need but feel free to add some cooked shrimp or smoked salmon.
3 sheets nori (toasted seaweed)
1 avocado, firm but ripe, sliced
1 carrot, julienned and steamed about 2 minutes to soften and cooled
1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and julienned
Bamboo mat for rolling
Soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi
Have a small bowl with a little water ready. Lay a nori sheet on the bamboo mat with the lightly visible lines facing horizontally. Cover the sheet with an even layer of rice, leaving 2 inches of nori uncovered at the top. Line up some avocado, carrot and cucumber in a horizontal row about 1/3 from the bottom. Wet your finger in the bowl of water and dampen the top of the nori. Using the bamboo mat, carefully roll the nori and fillings into a tight cylinder, easing the mat away as you roll up. Press the damp end of the nori to seal the roll. Set aside and cover with plastic wrap while you roll the rest.
To serve, slice each roll into 8 pieces with a sharp knife and serve with soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi. Rolls will keep for a few hours but taste best when served shortly after they are made.
Strawberry Shortcake
Makes 6
It’s strawberry season! This recipe comes from a cookbook I have had a long time, full of classic desserts. I have given a few copies over the years to students who love making desserts.
Shortcakes
1 2/3 C. all-purpose flour
2 T. sugar
1 T. baking powder
1 t. grated lemon zest
¾ t. salt
½ C. (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
¾ C. buttermilk
1 t. vanilla extract
For serving
About 4 C. cleaned strawberries, cut into slices
¼ C. sugar
Whipped cream
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Have an ungreased baking pan ready.
Mix the dry ingredients together in a medium bowl. Add the pieces of butter and cut into the dry mixture with a pastry cutter or two forks. (You can use your fingers but need to be quick so the butter does not get soft.) Add the buttermilk and vanilla and stir together with a fork until just mixed. Flour a work surface and place dough in center. Pat dough into a 6”x4” rectangle, then cut it into 6 pieces. Spread them apart on the baking sheet and bake 15-18 minutes until puffed and golden. Transfer to a wire rack.
Toss together the strawberries and sugar, crushing them slightly with the back of a spoon. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
To serve, split the cakes horizontally. Pile strawberries on the bottom half with a little of the juices. Add a dollop of whipped cream. Place top half over the fruit, cut side down, and serve.
— Adapted from “Dessert” published by Williams Sonoma
A Simple Salad
The students at the Children’s House loved making this simple salad. They picked lettuces and herbs from the garden and a lucky student got to toss the salad with their hands. The best tools for the job!
A mix of tender spring lettuce
Small handful of herbs: cilantro, parsley, oregano or whatever suits you
Salt and pepper
Lemon
Olive oil
Shaved parmesan (use a vegetable peeler for nice size pieces)
Place cleaned lettuce and herbs in a deep salad bowl. Sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Squeeze some fresh lemon juice over the lettuce (I start with a half lemon for a 4 person serving.) Toss with your hands. Drizzle on some olive oil, a tablespoon or two and toss again. Taste, adding more salt, pepper or lemon juice as needed, top with Parmesan and serve.
