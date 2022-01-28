TRAVERSE CITY — At least 162 dogs were found on a blighted residential property on Supply Road in East Bay Township, Jamie Croel, Grand Traverse County Animal Control supervisor, said.
Answering a call onsite, Croel said she estimated it was "north" of that but that it was impossible to know the exact amount of dogs transported offsite as of Friday evening.
Beth Friend, East Bay Charter Township supervisor, said that the original focus was removing blight at the property and the township didn't anticipate finding the dogs, which were randomly spaced in kennels throughout the several vehicles, campers and trailers.
Friend said she felt they accomplished quite a bit on Friday, as determining the extent of the issue was an effort.
“While we knew that there were issues and we were diligently working through the courts and the ticketing in the court system, you can never anticipate 165 dogs. It was sad. It was incredibly sad to see that someone would keep animals in that condition and that care. I know that they’ve had loose dogs out there before but who would anticipate 165 canines?” she said.
According to a press statement issued by East Bay Township on Friday, East Bay Township, its contractor and Community Police Officer, with support from Grand Traverse County Health Department's Animal Control, and the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, entered the site and took measures to clean up the property, which is owned by a husband and wife.
While removing unlicensed and unregistered vehicles contributing to the blight, approximately 20 dogs were discovered in the elements without proper food and water, with one deceased canine found.
Upon entering the 1,150 square foot home with consent of the wife, 100 dogs were found.
Friend said the township ordered the husband and wife to clean up the property last year and said they would clean up the property themselves if the owner didn't comply with the township's junk ordinance.
When the duo didn't clean up the property, the township obtained a court order to clean up the property themselves in January 2021.
Friend said they waited until spring for the weather to thaw, then coordinated their efforts over the spring and summer, until finally being ready to move forward in September 2021.
But, she said, law enforcement called the blight removal off because of a suspected threat about the clean up. A bench warrant was issued and a more clarified order was sought until the township finally was set to move forward earlier this month.
Friend said they originally planned to spend one to two days cleaning up the property but, on discovering the presence of the dogs, now estimates the cleanup will take two to three more days because Animal Control had to remove the dogs first.
She said she was very glad that, through enforcing the junk ordinance, they discovered the dogs on the property.
“We walked through the property, which we had never been able to do. We could only take pictures previously from afar. So, we could always see the vehicles but we obviously couldn’t see the kennels tucked in between in and around. But, as we walked that, which wasn’t super easy to do (East Bay Township Zoning Administrator Preston Taylor) was counting the cars as he went through there,” Friend said.
Friend said she thought animal control officers from several counties came to help as well as Cherryland Humane Center. She said she thanked an animal control officer and they responded with, "it takes a village."
