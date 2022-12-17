TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michiganders might feel like breathing a sigh of relief when they compare the rate of COVID-19 infection this week to that of last year.
But that same breath might still carry a holiday cocktail of other respiratory diseases currently circulating in the region. For that reason, and others, it can be difficult to paint a full picture of current health risks at this stage of the pandemic, some experts say. Likewise, using metrics such as infection or vaccination rates are not as straightforward as they once were.
“We don’t have absolutes anymore,” said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
The threat of the omicron variant loomed heavily during the holiday season last year. November 2021 proved to be one of the more fatal months of pandemic so far, with 30 deaths.
This year, infection and death rates have declined considerably, but that strain of the virus is still spreading. And, unlike last year, the population is also contending with heightened levels of other bugs, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
In the lead-up to Thanksgiving, officials last month were warning of a possible “tripledemic” resulting from the confluence of those two illnesses and COVID.
It’s hard to clearly declare whether that has, in fact, occurred, given the ambiguity of the term alone, Hirschenberger said.
But there has been an “overall trend (of) an increase in respiratory illnesses” in recent weeks, she said.
And COVID has been among them.
Health officials say numbers have remained comparatively low in the latter half of this year. In an email, Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer at Munson Healthcare said inpatient rates have been “stable” in recent months.
But the health department reports the seven-week average infection rate in Grand Traverse County is 13 new cases a day, more than double what it was two weeks ago.
But those numbers are likely deflated because of the rise of at-home testing — and some people may not be testing at all anymore, according to the health department.
“While home testing is really great … those home test numbers are not counted in our official numbers,” said Jacalyn Money-Bruno, communicable disease and immunizations supervisor with the health department. “So when we report our number of positive cases, for example, those are tests that are run at an official medical site, whether that be a hospital, doctor’s office, or even our own health department.”
To supplement those raw numbers, the health department relies on regular communication with other key community partners, like hospitals and neighboring health departments, as well as schools, daycares, nursing homes, and businesses, she said.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, the number of hospitalizations from COVID have also hovered in the teens. Statewide, the majority of hospitalizations and deaths have been in patients over 60, according to Munson.
Hirschenberger also noted people can contract — and be hospitalized with — more than one virus at a time.
While RSV rates are “stabilizing,” area health experts are expecting another increase in flu cases. Munson is continuing to monitor community infection rates and is “prepared” in the event of a significant increase in hospitalizations, Nefcy said.
“We are very busy, but things are manageable at this point,” she said.
Beyond infection and hospitalization rates, some of the approaches epidemiologists use fall under the category of what’s called “syndromic surveillance,” Hirschenberger said. That’s essentially a set of methods used to track trends in a community that signal the spread of an illness early, even before confirmed cases.
In the Traverse City area, that includes ongoing wastewater testing for traces of COVID-19. That testing occurs at the Great Lakes Environmental Center, and 11 Traverse City area sites are tested regularly, according to the health department.
But epidemiologists, mostly at the state level, also employ “syndromic surveillance” by tracking behaviors, like increases in the purchasing of over-the-counter cough and cold medicine, or emergency room visits, Hirschenberger said.
Both Nefcy and health department officials highlighted the importance of basic hygiene and safety precautions — staying home when sick, washing hands, not touching your face, covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing, and masking up, to prevent the spread of respiratory illness.
And they continue to stress that COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, when appropriate, are the most effective way of preventing the spread of infections.
Earlier in the pandemic, vaccination rates were another metric to assess a community’s progress in fighting the virus. But that, too, has become a more complicated matter, as followup boosters have become available, and vaccinations opened up to different age groups, Hirschenberger said.
When the immunizations first came out near the start of 2021, the health department saw as many as 80-90 percent of the eligible population get vaccinated. Now, that number is closer to 60 percent, counting all age groups six months and up, who are eligible for the initial dose.
Of that 60 percent, another two-thirds have received a booster dose, according to the health department.
As of this month, the most recent bivalent booster, meant to protect against the omicron variant, has just been made available to children ages six months to four years old.
The health department said it does not have those formulations in stock yet, but will inform the public via Facebook and its website when they are available.
“We’re still seeing a steady stream of people getting vaccinated,” Hirschenberger said.
