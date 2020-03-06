TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly 300 area fourth and fifth graders are practiced and primed to compete in the fifth annual Battle of the Books Grand Traverse.
The literacy-building team competition is a program of the National Writers Series in partnership with Traverse Area District Library. The all-team quiz-bowl style event takes place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 7 at Northwestern Michigan College’s Scholar Hall. The top two finishers advance to the championship finale on March 15 at City Opera House.
“We have the philosophy that the more kids enjoy reading the more they will read,” said Anne Stanton, NWS executive director. “Battle of the Books makes it fun.”
Students from Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties make up the 48 competing teams. Each team consists of four to six readers.
“The kids spent the early grades learning to read and building the mechanics of reading,” said Marcy Lindberg, program coordinator. “What’s exciting about fourth and fifth grade is that they’re getting into stories and there’s time to hook them.”
Each team receives copies of the 10 books chosen for the year’s competition.
“It’s a diverse group of books selected to get them excited and to allow them to experience different genres,” Lindberg said. “It’s the perfect time to introduce them to the wonders of story.”
Student creativity emerges in costuming for the battle and in choosing team names. Among the team names this year are 20,000 Pages Under the Sea, Literary Llamas, The Chapter Raptors and Powerful Girls Who Read.
Central Grade School fifth grader Eden Burke is a member of team Rad Energetic Axolotts Devour Books (READ). She finds the program a happy blend of books and social activity.
“I really like books and I’m with my friends,” she said.
Burke’s teammate said she likes the fact that the program keeps her supplied in reading material.
Co-coach for the READ team and Eden’s mom Jackie Burke began working with Battle of the Books in its debut year.
“I think it’s really great for kids,” she said. “It forces them to get out of their shells. They read books they normally wouldn’t then get up on stage to present. It’s an experience kids don’t usually have at this age.”
She recalls watching a student’s face light up when demonstrating his book knowledge making him “the shining star in the room.”
Battle of the Books Grand Traverse is a community-based program. Other national and international Battle of the Books are school or library-based.
Teams form and register in the fall and begin their reading adventure in late December. Students are not required to read all 10 books, but each book is read by at least one team member who is responsible for answering factual questions regarding the book.
Team Battle Day is an intense event for the readers.
“I’ve heard it said you could hear a pin drop,” Lindberg said.
Nine to 12 individuals with education or library backgrounds serve as judges. Teams advancing to the championship finale compete for the win, a limo ride and a Horizon Books shopping spree. Teams also have a chance to win prizes for sportsmanship, team spirit and best poster design. The New York Times bestselling author Ben Hatke will present awards. Hatke is the creator of “Zita the Spacegirl” graphic novel, one of the 2020 book selections. The featured speaker will talk about his life as an artist, writer and comics creator.
The public is invited to attend Battle for the Books. All events are free-of-charge thanks to community sponsors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.