INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts’ Winterlochen Festival brightens the season with interactive creative experiences, fun and a dash of romance.
The Feb. 11 free event invites the community into the artistic world of Interlochen Arts Academy. Families and children paired with Academy students enjoy a spectrum of hands-on activities and workshops, plus a free ballet performance of “Cinderella” performed by the Arts Academy Dance Division.
Sessions, beginning at 11 a.m., inspire kids of all ages to discover their creative side through animation and acting workshops, writing exercises, printmaking, collaborative mural painting and crafts. A toddler jam encourages the very young to shake their wiggles out, while swing dancing options engage the entire family.
Interlochen Public Radio’s Kids Commute classical music education program hosts Kids Conduct sessions. After a brief conducting introduction, kids take the baton to lead the Arts Academy Wind Symphony.
“It’s a great artistic experience and it’s really cute.” said IPR Music Director Amanda Sewell. “The ensemble does a good job of adapting to what the young maestros tell them to do.”
For Kids Commute fans, the session is an opportunity to personally connect to program host Kate Botello.
“For a lot of kids, it’s a celebrity sighting,” Sewell said. “They meet Kate in person who they hear every day.”
Aspiring rock stars will find inspiration at the rock band instrument petting zoo. Guided by members of the Arts Academy Pop Ensemble, kids can get up close and personal with drums, cymbals, acoustic and electric guitars, and other instruments used in creating contemporary music.
“The Interlochen students really love interacting with kids in the community,” said Director of Music Production and Engineering and session co-coordinator Marc Lacuesta.
Once visiting youth begin to strum and drum it’s hard to get them to stop. “It gets very noisy in the room. It’s a cacophony of sound,” he said.
Winterlochen concludes with a free matinee performance of the classic fairytale ballet “Cinderella” performed by the Arts Academy Dance Company. Academy Dance Director Joseph Morrissey choreographed the popular ballet composed in the 1940s by Sergei Prokofiev.
“This is the Cinderella that is near and dear to everyone’s heart, with fun enhancements and twists,” Morrissey said.
Embedded in the colorful production, fairy tale magic and romance is a timeless message of resilience.
“My hope is that people will leave the theater knowing great things are possible no matter what you’re going through,” he said.
But Cinderella’s story of resilience is not mere make-believe.
Interlochen’s production reflects real-time, real-world resilience. Cinderella’s ball gown, and several other costumes, were created by a woman in Kyiv, Ukraine. The costumer fashioned Cinderella’s gown by candlelight while air raid sirens blasted and bombs fell around her.
“It’s not just a pretty dress,” Morrissey said. “While an awful situation was going on, beautiful things were happening.”
Costumes were also sourced from the 1946 London Royal Ballet production of “Sleeping Beauty” presented during World War II’s aftermath. Other costumes come from the Hong Kong Ballet’s earlier production of “Cinderella.”
For the full Winterlochen schedule, go to interlochen.org/events/winterlochen-2023-02-11
Tickets to additional “Cinderella” performances by the Academy’s 35-member ballet company may be purchased online at Interlochen.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.