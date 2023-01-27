TRAVERSE CITY — Disguised as a goofball standup comic, Josh Paul is also a teacher, storyteller and historian.
His favorite subject matter? His cultural identity.
“I grew up as the whitest boy on an Indian reservation so I got a lot of good stories about just the difference between being able to say you are white, being able to say you are Native American because I can do both at the same time,” said Paul.
Paul straddled Native American and white cultural identities when he grew up on a reservation located between Charlevoix and East Jordan, he said. That upbringing provides the fuel for his stints in front of the microphone where he blasts out his unique cultural take at local comedy venues.
“I like to bring a little bit of history into my comedy too, get people to learn something at the same time,” said Paul. “I’m helping them understand some things that they would not otherwise even think about or care about.”
More audience members than ever may be taking in Paul’s comedy routines when he joins approximately 70 other performers to share their talents in the three-day Traverse City Comedy Fest on Feb. 2-4. The event is returning after a several-year hiatus, with different organizers in place. The Traverse City Film Festival ran previous festivals; this year, the Downtown Traverse City Association took over the endeavor.
“We just see a huge opportunity there,” said Ann Duke, an event organizer for the 2023 comedy festival. “It had been tested once and had been successful.”
The hope is hitting people in their funny bones may also lead to an off-season shot in the arm to the Traverse City economy.
“So obviously there’s a ton of people that come up in the summer but you know the merchants, the restaurants, they like to see a little more activity in the off season. So we thought you know what, the festival was such a success, it was so well received before, why don’t we just resurrect it?” said Art Bukowski, communication and outreach director at the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, the entity contracted to staff the festival.
“We just see a huge opportunity there,” said Duke.
This year’s event placed a focus on recruiting local talent, and offering more meet-and-greet access, according to organizers.
“This time around local people are big part the show,” said Paul. “It’s giving a lot of local people the opportunity to get on a bigger stage.”
To that end, at least 12 local comics, and local improv groups including Tilt Think and Good on Paper will be hitting the stage, along with other nationally-known funny people and those known for cracking people up in other areas of the mitten.
“There are hundreds of comics working in the state of Michigan right now,” said Duke. “It’s just really a great time for this art form.”
Besides serving as an event organizer, Duke is also a comic.
Her standup shtick is telling “bitey” tales from the single, middle aged woman’s perspective, she said.
“I represent middle-aged women that are kind of struggling with being single and just all of the issues that come with aging,” she said. “I’m kind of like your mom’s sexy, sassy best friend.”
The comedy festival will include acts such as improv, standup, roasts, and clean shows and dirty shows to name some of the genres.
“Whatever people want, we have it,” said Duke.
As for Paul, the highest calling of his work may offer others a glimpse of an experience they had not considered. Or, he quipped, his comedy may just contribute to brain rot.
Either way, for three days in February Paul’s perspective, art form, and city all win.
“It’s a first good year,” he said. “It will put TC on the comedy map, as a destination.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.