HARBOR SPRINGS — The full name — Blissfest Folk and Roots Festival — says a lot about the event, though most regulars just fondly refer to this annual northern Michigan celebration as “Bliss.”
Thirty-two years after its humble beginnings, Blissfest uncorked a magical display of performances on eight different stages over three days last weekend outside Harbor Springs, featuring acclaimed national touring stars Valerie June, Molly Tuttle and Colin Hay as well as regional favorites May Erlewine, Blake Elliott, Charlie Millard Band, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, The Crane Wives and Chris Michels Band.
“Blissfest stands out because the lineup is carefully curated with diversity in mind,” said Kate Pillsbury of Grand Rapids folk-rock band The Crane Wives, which played twice over the weekend.
“I’m impressed with the lineup because not only are there ultra-famous headlining national acts, but also up-and-coming national acts, as well as talented regional acts that all bring something a little different.”
Colin Hay, of Men at Work fame, and Molly Tuttle, with her bluegrass band Golden Highway, both brought top-notch performances to the main stage on Friday night, with Hay dusting off songs from both his solo and the Men at Work catalogs. Tuttle delivered A-game, rip-roaring bluegrass licks with help of her powerhouse backing band.
Mid-Michigan’s Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers made a triumphant return to Blissfest with a Friday night set that turned the Second Stage into a party and a Main Stage performance on Saturday that had festivalgoers of all ages dancing in late afternoon.
“This weekend was filled with fun conversations with friends while meeting new folks so casually as peers,” said Dutcher Snedeker, keyboardist for Grand Rapids neo-soul band Earth Radio, which played Friday and Saturday nights.
“It felt like a community regardless of who I was talking to, and I credit Blissfest for doing such great work to curate a solid lineup of not just good musicians, but good humans all around.”
The 41st edition of Blissfest also featured a completely rebuilt and revamped Blisstrodome stage and redesigned Club Bliss, which featured a few larger groups than usual, including Petoskey’s Levitator and The Third Degree as well as a more typical lineup of singer-songwriters such as northern Michigan’s Eliza Thorp and Lara Fullford.
