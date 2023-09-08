REMUS — Veteran Michigan singer-songwriter Josh Rose describes Wheatland Music Festival as “an instant positive community.”
“As soon as you walk onto that field, you can feel an incredible vibe,” said Rose. “Music and fellowship are the stars of the show.”
That “show” — in the form of a three-day music festival — celebrates its 50th anniversary outside Remus this weekend.
One of Michigan’s longest-running music festivals, Wheatland features performances and activities on several stages across the sprawling, 160-acre festival grounds, Friday-Sunday (Sept. 8-10).
This year’s performers include Ruthie Foster, Sam Bush, Eilen Jewell, Lunasa, Tuba Skinny, Kait Rose & the Thorns, The Gasoline Gypsies, Full Cord and Michelle Held, among others.
Festival gates open at 10 a.m. Friday with performances beginning at 6 p.m. and carrying on through Sunday. Although the festival is sold-out, Sunday tickets are available for purchase at the gate for $50 starting at 8 a.m.
J. Oscar Bittinger, social media and web consultant for the Wheatland Music Organization, called the Sunday pass “a terrific way to see most of the headlining acts on the main stage if you didn’t get the full weekend ticket, don’t care for camping or just want a more mellow festival experience.”
Originally launched as a series of fundraising parties in the early ‘70s, Bittinger said the rootsy, folk-oriented Wheatland “has grown into a 50-year continuous event of staged shows, workshops, dances and campground jams” creating “a great tradition of traditional and contemporary acoustic music.”
Performances will occur across five eclectic stages, including Main Stage, Centennial Stage, The Song Stage, The Dance Pavilion and The Rhythm Stage. The full schedule is available online at wheatlandmusic.org, and for the first time this year, the Wheatland Music Organization offers an app for mobile devices that features the lineup, a map and more information for festivalgoers.
Each performance space a unique experience. Main Stage showcases the very best in traditional bluegrass and folk. Centennial Stage curates offersa lively, upbeat roster. The Song Stage welcomes a cast of song-slinging troubadours. The Dance Pavilion fuels swaying hips with soul and traditional Cajun music.
Meanwhile, The Rhythm Stage enlists eager audience members to participate in percussive play.
This year’s workshops include “Fiddle with Bruce Bauman,” “Bongos with Cory Cole” and “Jay’s Jaw Harp with Larry Gephart.”
Another highlight includes the Dulcimer Tent, a corner of the festival dedicated to the demonstration and instruction of traditional folk instrumentation. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the festival also is selling a 100-plus-page souvenir book.
“I’ve been going to Wheatland every year since 2005,” said Grand Rapids musician Eric Engblade, who’s originally from northern Michigan. “Wheatland is a coming together of many different groups of people — friends, family, musician colleagues, etc. — that I know and love for one weekend where we create an intentional community based around music and relationships.”
Engblade plays the Schafer Song Stage at 7:40 p.m. Friday and again as part of “Michigan Songwriters in the Round” at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, as well as teaching a songwriting workshop with Kalamazoo songwriter Kait Rose.
Cultivating a family-friendly atmosphere remains an important element of the weekend, with dedicated activities and areas for the younger crowd, including Kids’ Hill, Tot Lot and Middle Ground. There also are meal-time performers who serenade the ears while an efficient kitchen crew satiates the palate, not to mention migrating drum circles.
The festival grounds are located at 7251 50th Ave., Remus, Michigan.
