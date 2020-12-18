Netflix
1. The Surgeon’s Cut: A documentary series following four surgeons as they perform innovative operations and procedures and reflect on their lives and professions, providing a window into the world of surgery. Rated TV-14.
2. Giving Voice: A documentary about six students who advance through the high-stakes August Wilson Monologue Competition, a celebration of the late playwright’s work. Rated PG-13 for strong language and some suggestive references.
3. Tiny Pretty Things: The rise and fall of young adults at Chicago’s only elite school for ballet. Rated TV-MA.
4. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: Chadwick Boseman makes his final performance in this drama about the titular iconic blues singer and the social and racial tensions between her, her band and her white managers and producers during a recording session in 1927 Chicago. Rated R for language, some sexual content and brief violence.
Hulu
1. Endless: A fantasy drama about high school sweethearts who find a way to reunite even after a car accident claims the life of the boyfriend.
2. Rent-A-Pal: Lonely and seeking companionship, 1990s bachelor David finds a strange VHS tape titled “Rent-A-Pal.” Charismatic host Andy offers company, compassion and friendship, but David realizes the price for these services is more than he is willing to pay. Unrated.
3. Valley Girl: Set to a 1980s punk rock soundtrack, this 2020 musical remake of the 1983 romantic comedy follows teen lovers who stay together despite their differing backgrounds and opposition from their parents and friends. Rated PG-13 for teen partying, language, some suggestive material and brief nudity.
4. Dirt Music: A woman falls in love with a mysterious loner in this crime drama set against the backdrop of Western Australia. The film is an adaptation of the novel by Tim Winton.
Amazon Prime Video
1. The Expanse: In the 24th century, a disparate band of antiheroes unravel a vast conspiracy that threatens the Solar System’s fragile state of cold war. Rated TV-14.
2. The Wilds: Part survival drama and part coming-of-age story, this new series follows a group of teenage girls as they struggle to survive after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. They clash, bond and learn more about each other. Rated TV-14.
3. Blackbird: A terminally ill mother arranges to bring her family together one last time before she dies. A remake of the 2014 Danish film “Silent Heart.” Rated R for language, some drug use and brief sexual material.
4. The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt: Hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond journey through Madagascar in search of buried treasure. Rated TV-14.
Disney+
1. Safety: Ray-Ray McElrathbey, a freshman football player at Clemson University, secretly raises his younger brother on campus after his home life is too unsteady. Rated PG for thematic content involving drug addiction and some language.
2. The Fault in Our Stars: Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, some sexuality and brief strong language.
3. Meet the Chimps: The secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world, Chimp Haven. The 200-acre refuge is tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, home to more than 300 chimpanzees. Rated TV-14.
4. The Black Hole: A research vessel finds a missing ship, commanded by a mysterious scientist, on the edge of a black hole. Rated PG.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.