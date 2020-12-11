Netflix
1. Rose Island: A 1960s down-on-his-luck engineer decides to build his own island and declare it a nation, drawing the attention of the world and the ire of the Italian government in this comedy. Rated TV-14.
2. Selena: The Series: A coming-of-age story following the rising Mexican Tejano singer who was murdered by the obsessed head of her fan club in 1995. She and her family make sacrifices so she can pursue her dream of a career in music. Rated TV-PG.
3. The Big Show Show: When former wrestler Big Show is injured, wife Cassy has big shoes to fill if they are to win their neighborhood Christmas competition. The kids go on a scavenger hunt, but find the best gift is spending quality time together. Rated TV-G.
4. The Prom: Two stage stars see an opportunity to revive their careers by supporting an Indiana teen who was banned from her prom for wanting to take her girlfriend as her date. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, some suggestive/sexual references and language.
Hulu
1. Happiest Season: A young woman plans to propose to her girlfriend at her family Christmas dinner, but has doubts when she learns they don’t know she’s gay in this romantic comedy. Rated PG-13 for some language.
2. The Hardy Boys: This adaptation of the book series takes on a darker tone as it follows brothers Frank and Joe Hardy, amateur sleuths who investigate unsolved mysteries. Rated TV-PG.
3. Amulet: A homeless ex-soldier living in London suspects something sinister is afoot after accepting a woman’s invitation to stay with her and her dying mother at their decaying home. Rated R for some strong violence, bloody images, a sexual assault and brief language and nudity.
4. Madagascar: A Little Wild: This animated series shows the early years of Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they grow up at Central Park Zoo in New York. Rated TV-Y.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Wayne: A Massachusetts kid from the wrong side of the tracks sets off on his dirt bike with another troubled youth to find his father’s stolen 1978 Pontiac Trans Am. This action series originally ran on YouTube. Rated TV-MA.
2. American Horror Story: 1984: Campfire tales prove even scarier in real life when five friends escape Los Angeles to work at a California summer camp.
3. Most Wanted: A crime thriller about a Canadian journalist who investigates circumstances surrounding the suspicious arrest of a heroin addict imprisoned in a Thai jail in 1989. Rated R for drug content, language throughout and some violence.
4. I’m Your Woman: A 1970s crime drama following a young woman who must protect herself and her baby after her husband betrays his business partners. Rated R for violence and language.
Disney+
1. Clouds: Young musician Zach Sobiech discovers his cancer spread, leaving him a few months to live. He follows his dream to make an album, unaware that it will soon be a viral music phenomenon. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language.
2. Black Beauty: A wild horse and a teenage girl forge an unbreakable bond, which connects them for a lifetime.
3. Life Below Zero: The everyday struggle of living in the secluded state of Alaska where one wrong decision could cost your life. Rated TV-PG.
4. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms: A girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice. Rated PG for some mild peril.
Commented
