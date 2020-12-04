Netflix
1. Mosul: A police unit fights to liberate the titular Iraqi city when thousands of ISIS insurgents take their homes, families and cities in this actioner from writer/director Matthew Michael Carnahan (“World War Z”). Rated TV-MA.
2. Hillbilly Elegy: Oscar-winner Ron Howard directed this drama about a Yale law student who is drawn back to his Ohio hometown, where he grapples with his family history, Appalachian values and the American dream. The film is based on the memoir by J.D. Vance. Rated R for language throughout, drug content and some violence.
3. Angela’s Christmas Wish: This sequel to “Angela’s Christmas” (2018) tells of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for the holiday. Rated TV-Y.
4. Mank: Oscar-nominated filmmaker David Fincher directed this biography of 1940s Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman) during the turbulent development of the Orson Welles masterpiece “Citizen Kane.” Rated R for some language.
Hulu
1. The Big Ugly: Vinnie Jones (“Snatch”) stars as Neelyn, a henchman for London mob boss Harris. He travels to West Virginia to set up a money laundering operation, but plans change when his girlfriend Fiona is kidnapped and he embarks on a mission of revenge. Rated R for violence, language throughout, some sexual content and brief drug use.
2. Centigrade: A man and his pregnant wife struggle for survival when they are trapped inside their immobilized car during a blizzard in this thriller from writer/director Brendan Walsh. Unrated.
3. Christmas Crush: Unintended consequences present themselves to a woman when her Christmas wish to have her neighbor fall in love with her comes true — only it is the wrong neighbor. This romantic comedy comes from Canada.
4. Sputnik: Echoes of Ridley Scott’s “Alien” abound in this horror film from Russia. The lone survivor of a mysterious spaceship accident returns to Earth with a dangerous creature embedded in his body. Not rated.
Amazon Prime Video
1. The Informer: Joel Kinnaman stars in this crime drama about an ex-convict who intentionally gets himself imprisoned so he can go undercover and infiltrate the Polish mob at a maximum security prison. Rated R for strong violence and pervasive language.
2. Come Away: Siblings Peter Pan and Alice set off on their journeys into Neverland and Wonderland following the death of their oldest brother. Rated PG for strong thematic content, some violence, fantasy action and unsettling images.
3. Body Cam: Singer Mary J. Blige stars as a cop who realizes supernatural forces are working when body cam footage of her colleague’s unexplained death during a traffic stop only plays for her in this horror/mystery tale from director Malik Vitthal. Rated R for bloody violence, grisly images and language throughout.
4. Sound of Metal: A drummer for a heavy metal rock band struggles to come to terms with his situation when he learns he is starting to lose his hearing. Darius Marder makes his feature film directorial debut in this drama. Rated R for language throughout and brief nude images.
Disney+
1. Godmothered: A young, unskilled fairy godmother ventures out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored. Rated PG for some suggestive comments.
2. Anastasia: The last surviving child of the Russian royal family joins two conmen to reunite with her grandmother, the Dowager Empress, while the undead Rasputin seeks her death. Rated G.
3. Big: After wishing to become big, a teenage boy wakes the next morning to find himself in the body of an adult. Rated PG.
4. Sky High: William Stronghold, son of the Commander and Jetstream, tries to find a balance between being a normal teenager and a superhero. Rated PG for action violence and some mild language.
