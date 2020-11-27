Netflix
1. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square: Rich, hard-hearted Regina Fuller heads back to her hometown to evict tenants and sell the land to a developer — right before Christmas. Stories from the townsfolk, a reunion with an old love and a visit by an angel cause her to have second thoughts in this holiday movie featuring 14 original songs by Dolly Parton. Rated TV-PG.
2. The Christmas Chronicles 2: Teenager Kate Pierce struggles with her holiday surroundings in Cancun and with her mother’s new boyfriend. When she decides to run away, she discovers a troublemaker is threatening to cancel Christmas forever, so she takes action to help save it. Rated PG for mild action/violence and brief language.
3. Virgin River: A drama series about a recently widowed big-city nurse who moves back to her Northern California hometown, where she faces her past and meets an intriguing man. Rated TV-14.
4. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker: Debbie Allen is in the spotlight in this documentary from German cinematographer Oliver Bokelberg. The award-winning actress, dancer and choreographer prepares students at her dance academy for the annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production.
Hulu
1. Giada’s Holiday Handbook: The Food Network mainstay offers creative, fun and relatively simple entertaining ideas for different holidays and special occasions. In each episode, Giada De Laurentiis presents recipes and tips for themed party favors and ideas for music and decor.
2. Braking for Whales: Estranged siblings must come together on a road trip to satisfy their deceased mother’s absurd final wish — that her ashes be disposed of in the body of a whale. Not rated.
3. Tia Mowry at Home: “Sister, Sister” actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict shows her everyday life as a wife, mother and home cook in this unscripted series that aired on the Cooking Channel.
4. Bombshell: Jay Roach’s drama chronicles how several women at Fox News teamed up to expose executive Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Rated R for sexual material and language throughout.
Amazon Prime
1. Scrubs: A comedy series about the adventures and misadventures of staffers at a teaching hospital — as seen from the perspective of attending physician John “J.D.” Dorian. Rated TV-14.
2. Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss: A horror comedy about a small-town couple who find the perfect apartment in a big city, but then they learn it was the site of ritual suicides by a deranged cult. Not rated.
3. Uncle Frank: A rural Southern teen in 1973 goes to study at New York University, where her uncle teaches literature, and soon finds out he is gay. When his father suddenly dies, they are both forced to return home, where he faces a long-buried trauma. Rated R for language, some sexual references and drug use.
4. Life in a Year: Jaden Smith stars as a teen who resolves to give his dying girlfriend (Cara Delevingne, of “Carnival Row”) a life’s worth of experiences in the year she has left. This romancer comes from first-time feature filmmaker Mitja Okorn. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, sexual material, language and drug content.
Disney+
1. Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions: Taylor Swift performs each song in order from her album “Folklore” and reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs. Rated TV-14.
2. Secret Society of Second-Born Royals: Follow Sam’s adventures at a top-secret training program for a new class of second-born royals tasked with saving the world. Rated TV-PG.
3. Jungle 2 Jungle: A man learns he has a 13-year-old son who was raised in the jungle and brings the boy to New York City, turning his life upside down. Rated PG for some mild violence and language.
4. While You Were Sleeping: A hopelessly romantic Chicago Transit Authority token collector is mistaken for the fiancee of a coma patient. Rated PG for some language.
