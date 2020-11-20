Netflix
1. The Crown: Season 4 advances the story to the late 1970s, when Queen Elizabeth and the royal family are preoccupied with finding an appropriate bride for Prince Charles — who is unmarried at 30. Meanwhile, divisiveness builds in Britain because of the policies of Margaret Thatcher and war with the Falkland Islands. Rated TV-MA.
2. We Are the Champions: Each episode follows a unique competition and provides a window into determination, passion and skill of those who participate in sports like cheese rolling, dog dancing and frog jumping. Rated TV-MA.
3. Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas: Design industry veteran Benjamin Bradley puts his skills and holiday knowledge to use in this unscripted series. He aims to bring cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover and hopes to inspire viewers to take their own holiday decorating to the next level. Rated TV-G.
4. Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine: Author and comedian Sarah Cooper host this hour-long variety show that uses vignettes to deal with politics, race, gender, class and other subjects. Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm and other guests participate in interviews, sketches and other mischief. Rated TV-MA.
Hulu
1. No Man’s Land: The Syrian civil war is the backdrop for this eight-episode drama series about a young French man searching for his presumed-dead sister, who joins forces with a unit of female Kurdish fighters traveling in ISIS-occupied territory.
2. Animaniacs: Yakko, Wakko and Dot are back in this 13-episode animated series produced by Steven Spielberg. The story follows the trio as they cause chaos and confusion in Warner Bros. studios. Pinky and the Brain also return in their continued quest for world domination. Rated TV-Y7.
3. Run: From the creative team behind the drama “Searching” comes this thriller about a girl (newcomer Kiera Allen) who runs away from home and the total isolation wrought on her by her controlling mother. Rated PG-13 for disturbing thematic content, some violence/terror and language.
4. Tesla: Ethan Hawke plays Nikola Tesla in this 2020 biographical drama about the inventor, his relationships with Thomas Edison and J.P. Morgan’s daughter Anne and his breakthroughs in transmitting electrical power and light. Rated PG-13 for some thematic material and nude images.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Ferro: This documentary takes a look at the private and professional lives of Tiziano Ferro, one of the most famous contemporary Italian singers, spotlighting the highs, lows and challenges from the artist’s perspective after 20 years in the business.
2. James May: Oh Cook: English TV presenter and journalist James May provides a perspective on kitchen creations for those who don’t know how to cook.
3. Small Axe: This anthology series of films is set from the late 1960s to mid-1980s. Each tells personal stories from London’s West Indian community, whose lives are shaped by their will despite rampant racism and discrimination.
4. The Pack: This adventure series follows 12 teams of canines and their humans as they compete in a trek across multiple continents. Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy host.
Disney+
1. The Right Stuff: U.S. fighter pilots are recruited to test experimental aircraft and rockets to become first Mercury astronauts. TV adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s book of the same title. Rated TV-14.
2. Mulan: A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior to save her father. Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence.
3. Once Upon A Time: A young woman with a troubled past is dawn to a small town in Maine where fairy tales are to be believed. Rated TV-PG.
4. Noelle: Santa’s daughter must take over the family business when her father retires and her brother, who is supposed to inherit the Santa role, gets cold feet. Rated G.
