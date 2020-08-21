Netflix
1. John was Trying to Contact Aliens: British filmmaker Matthew Killip presents this documentary short that profiles John Shepherd, a rural electronics whiz who broadcast music into space for 30 years hoping to contact extraterrestrial life. However, he made a different connection on Earth.
2. Hoops: This animated comedy series from creator Ben Hoffman (“Archer,” “New Girl”) follows a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his awful team will take him to the big time. Rated TV-MA.
3. The Sleepover: Two siblings discover their overprotective mom is a former professional thief in the Witness Protection Program who was abducted to pull off one last job. They team up to rescue her over the course of one night.
4. Lucifer: Lucifer Morningstar decides he is done being the dutiful servant in Hell and would rather spend time on Earth to better understand humanity. He ends up in Los Angeles — the City of Angels. Rated TV-14.
Hulu
1. Behind You: Two young sisters find that all the mirrors in their estranged aunt’s house are covered or hidden. When one of them finds a mirror in the basement, she unknowingly releases a malicious demon. Rated R for some violence and bloody images.
2. Daffodils: The love story of Eric and Rose, who meet in 1966 and separate in the 1980s, accompanied by modern versions of New Zealand songs.
3. Unacknowledged: This documentary focuses on the files of the Disclosure Project, research that aimed to reveal the government’s alleged knowledge of UFOs to the public. Not rated.
4. Find Me in Paris: A young ballet dancer from 1905 is transported to the 21st century through a magical necklace. Her boyfriend seeks a way to bring her back, while she aims to fit in and dodge the sinister time agents. Rated TV-Y7.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Chemical Hearts: A high school transfer student finds a new passion when she begins to work on the school newspaper. Rated R for language, sexuality and teen drug use.
2. Capone: Tom Hardy plays the title gangster in this biopic that portrays his physical and mental deterioration after his release from prison. Rated R for strong, bloody violence, pervasive language and some sexuality.
3. Dora and the Lost City of Gold: Isabela Moner plays the title role in this live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series “Dora the Explorer.” Dora and her friends are captured while on a class field trip to a museum. She escapes and tries to save her parents while solving the mystery of a lost Inca civilization. Rated PG for action and some impolite humor.
4. Arkansas: A crime drama about two low-level criminals who run afoul of an Arkansas drug kingpin. Rated R for violence, language, drug material and brief nudity.
Disney+
1. The One and Only Ivan: A gorilla named Ivan tries to piece together his past with the help of an elephant named Stella. They plan to escape from captivity. Rated PG for mild thematic elements.
2. ZOMBIES 2: Continuing adventures of Seabrook High students Addison and Zed, whose budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. Rated TV-G.
3. The Greatest Showman: Celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Rated PG for thematic elements including a brawl.
4. Right on Track: Fact-based drama chronicling the story of two determined sisters who battle the prejudice of a male-dominated sport to become world-class drag racers. Rated TV-G.
