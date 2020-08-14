Netflix
1. The Rain: After a brutal virus wipes out most of the population, two young siblings embark on a perilous search for safety. Rated TV-MA.
2. Project Power: A New Orleans cop and a teen team up to stop the distribution of a drug that gives its users a superpower — but they won’t know what it is until they take it — in this thriller from directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Rated R for violence, bloody images, drug content and some language.
3. The Great Heist: A crime drama series following the 1994 robbery of Colombia’s central bank, in which thieves made off with $33 million.
4. Work It: This comedy stars Sabrina Carpenter (“The Hate U Give”) as a young woman whose admission to her dream college hinges on her performance at a local dance competition. However, she doesn’t know how to dance and so must be a quick learner and turn a ragtag group into a crack troupe if she is to beat her school’s elite squad. Rated TV-14.
Hulu
1. The Peanut Butter Falcon: Zack Gottsagen stars as a young man with Down syndrome who escapes from an assisted living facility to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. He forms a tight bond with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a wayward fisherman on the run. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, language throughout, some violence and smoking.
2. Ordinary Love: A look at a long-married couple’s relationship when the wife is diagnosed with breast cancer. Rated R for brief sexuality/nudity.
3. Slay the Dragon: An in-depth look at how gerrymandering affects elections and what some people are doing to change the system. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language.
4. Lucky Day: Luke Bracey (“Point Break”) stars as Red, a recently paroled safe cracker who wants nothing more than just to return home for an honest life with his family. However, a psychopathic hit man, who blames Red for his brother’s death, has other ideas. Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout and sexual content.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Suits: Brilliant college dropout Mike Ross works with Harvey Specter, one of New York City’s best lawyers, while on the run from a drug deal gone bad. Rated TV-14.
2. Cold War: A music director falls in love with a singer and tries to persuade her to leave communist Poland for France. Rated R for some sexual content, nudity and language.
3. The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete: Two inner-city boys, sons of prostitutes, fend for themselves for the summer when one’s mother goes missing and the other’s is arrested. Rated R for language, some drug use and sexual content.
4. World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji: Teams from 30 countries trek across more than 400 miles of mountains, rivers and ocean in a competition designed by Bear Grylls, host and executive producer. Rated TV-14.
Disney+
1. Magic Camp: Magic Camp owner Roy Preston urges Andy to return to the camp as a counselor hoping to reignite his career. Rated PG for some mild rude humor.
2. Darkwing Duck: A bumbling superhero battles crime with the help of his daughter and pilot sidekick. Rated TV-Y7.
3. Even Stevens: The Stevens family live in Sacramento, California, where two younger children in the family — Ren and Louis — often clash. Rated TV-G.
4. Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers: The fun-loving chipmunks are re-imagined as the leaders of a team of pint-sized crime fighters. Rated TV-Y.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.