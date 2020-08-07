Netflix
1. Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning: Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” writer presents this stand-up special, recorded in February at The Masquerade in Atlanta.
2. Offering to the Storm: A police inspector investigates an infant’s murder, which has similarities to killings in a nearby valley years ago that some blamed on a magical creature. Rated TV-MA.
3. MILF: Three 40-something best friends embark on affairs with younger men while vacationing in France. Rated TV-MA.
4. Selling Sunset: Elite real estate brokers sell to affluent buyers in Los Angeles. Drama increases when new agents join the team. Rated TV-MA.
Hulu
1. The New York Times Presents: A documentary series inspired by journalists at The New York Times.
2. The Flood: A hardened immigration officer takes the case of a high-profile asylum seeker who may be hiding a more sinister agenda.
3. Trapped Model: An aspiring model can hardly believe her luck when fashion photographer Hunter Kelly offers to help launch her career. She learns his true objectives when a photo shoot turns into a kidnapping. The thriller is inspired by real events.
4. Rebel in the Rye: First-time feature filmmaker Danny Strong follows author J.D. Salinger’s life during and after World War II. Salinger gained worldwide fame with his novel “The Catcher in the Rye.” Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language including sexual references, some violence and smoking throughout.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero: A comedy series about a man who is suddenly single again after discovering his fiancee of 10 years has been cheating on him. Back in the world of dating, he hangs around a bunch of misfit friends who are as unlucky in love as he is.
2. First Cow: A skilled cook travels west and joins a group of fur trappers in Oregon, but he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language.
3. Just Mercy: The story of Bryan Stevenson, a civil rights defense attorney who fights for justice for a man sent to death row despite proving his innocence. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, including some racial epithets.
4. Crown Heights: A crime drama about a Trinidadian immigrant wrongly sent to prison for 20 years for a 1980 murder in Brooklyn and the efforts of his friend to get the conviction overturned. Rated R for language, some sexuality/nudity and violence.
Disney+
1. National Treasure: A historian races to find the legendary Templar Treasure before a team of mercenaries. Rated PG for action violence and some scary images.
2. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time: A young fugitive prince and princess must stop a villain who unknowingly threatens to destroy the world with a special dagger that enables the magic sand inside to reverse time. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action.
3. The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy embarks on his greatest mission as he and his team take to the skies to pursue their arch-nemesis, while his best pal Charlie Brown begins his own epic quest back home to win the love of his life. Rated G.
4. Oliver and Company: A lost and alone kitten joins a gang of dogs engaged in petty larceny in New York City. Rated G.
