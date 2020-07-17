Netflix
1. Dating Around: Brazil: This reality series follows relationships as they evolve after six singles are sent on five blind dates, with romantic attraction, friendship or indifference — or somewhere in between — resulting. If the crush seems like a perfect match, a second date is arranged in Sao Paulo. Rated TV-14.
2. The Hollow: Three strangers awaken in a dangerous world and try to make sense of their connection to each other as they attempt to make it home. Rated TV-Y.
3. The Hater: An animated drama about a disgraced law student whose moral compass deserts him after he goes to work for a public relations firm involved with political smear tactics and the online spread of hatred and disinformation.
4. Fatal Affair: A drama about a woman who tries to make amends with her husband following a brief affair with an old friend, only to discover the man is much more unstable and dangerous than she realized.
Hulu
1. The Whistlers: A Romanian comedic crime caper about a shady cop who teams up with a femme fatale on a high-stakes heist. Not rated.
2. The Rest of Us: Two mother/daughter duos are forced to come to terms with one another when the one person who connects them dies in this drama from first-time feature filmmaker Aisling Chin-Yee.
3. The Weekend: A romantic weekend at a bed and breakfast with her fiance turns nightmarish for a young woman when she discovers the inn is owned by his ex’s mother and the mean-spirited ex is there too. Rated R for some language.
4. The Current Occupant: This installment of the “Into the Dark” series of horror episodes tells the story of a man with no memory in a mysterious psychiatric ward. He comes to believe he is the president of the United States and the target of a diabolical political conspiracy. Rated TV-MA.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Work in Progress: Lilly Wachowski (“The Matrix”) co-wrote this half-hour comedy series co-created by and starring Chicago improvisation comic Abby McEnany as a self-identified overweight lesbian struggling with despair and rotten luck. Those factors lead her into a new relationship. Rated TV-MA.
2. Liar: British psychological thriller in which a schoolteacher agrees to go on a date with the father of one of her students, a renowned surgeon. She ends up filing rape charges after waking up from a drug-induced haze. Rated TV-14.
3. Annie Oakley: Gail Davis stars in this 1954-57 Western, a fictionalized account of the life of gunslinger Annie Oakley, who maintained law and order with her younger brother in the quiet town of Diablo.
4. Absentia: After being declared dead, an FBI agent must reclaim her family, identity and innocence when she finds herself the prime suspect in a string of murders. Rated TV-MA.
Disney+
1. X-Men: Days of Future Past: The X-Men send Wolverine to the past in a desperate effort to change history and prevent an event that results in doom for both humans and mutants. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense sci-fi action and violence, some suggestive material, nudity and language.
2. Tarzan 2: The Legend Begins: The tale of Tarzan’s misadventures as a boy while searching for his true identity and the meaning of family. Rated G.
3. A.N.T. Farm: A musical prodigy gets into a gifted program called Advanced Natural Talents at the local high school. Rated TV-G.
4. Chasing the Equinox: Documentary examines how ancient civilizations built iconic monuments that align with the sun on the same day.
