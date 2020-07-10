Netflix
1. Unsolved Mysteries: This documentary series tells more tales of ordinary people and their experiences with extraordinary circumstances. From unexplained disappearances and shocking deaths to paranormal encounters, family members offer clues, present theories and identify suspects. Rated TV-14.
2. Mucho mucho amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado: The Puerto Rican astrologer and TV personality known for his long, flowing robes and flamboyant style on his programs in Latin America and the United States is the subject of this documentary.
3. Stateless: This drama series follows four people caught up in an immigration system that severely impacts their lives. They each confront issues regarding protection and border control. Rated TV-MA.
Disney+
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules: Back in middle school after summer vacation, Greg Heffley and his older brother Rodrick must deal with their parents’ misguided attempts to have them bond. Rated PG for some mild rude humor and mischief.
2. Solo: A Star War Story: During an adventure into the criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and violence.
3. Flight of the Navigator: In 1978, a boy travels eight years into the future and has an adventure with an intelligent, wisecracking alien ship. Rated PG.
Hulu
1. Charlie’s Angels: Elizabeth Banks wrote, directed and co-produced this 2019 action movie, the third entry in a film franchise that was inspired by the 1976-1981 TV series. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star as the titular trio of female agents dispatched by executive Charles Townsend. Rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material.
2. XX: This 2017 anthology horror movie is comprised of short films directed by four women. Rated R for horror violence, language and brief drug use.
3. Miss Snake Charmer: This documentary chronicles an unusual high school beauty pageant in Sweetwater, Texas that requires each contestant to kill and skin a live rattlesnake before they can don evening wear and show off their other talents. The winner spends a weekend reigning over the pits at the World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Scoob!: Scooby, Shaggy and the gang face their biggest threat yet: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus on the world. As the group grapples with how to contain the canine, they discover Scooby has an epic destiny greater than any of them imagined. Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Gina Rodriguez and Jason Isaacs head the voice cast. Rated PG for some action, language and rude/suggestive humor.
2. The High Note: A musical drama about an egotistical superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant who devise a life-changing course of action when the manager presents a career-altering choice. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive references.
3. The King of Staten Island: “Saturday Night Live” regular Pete Davidson co-wrote this semi-autobiographical dramedy about a 20-something Staten Islander struggling with substance abuse after his firefighter father dies. Events force him to face his grief and move on with life. Rated R for language and drug use throughout, sexual content and some violence/bloody images.
