Netflix
1. Disclosure: A documentary exploring how Hollywood simultaneously reflects and manufactures deep anxieties about gender, citing films like "Boys Don't Cry" and TV shows like "The Jeffersons." Interviewees include Laverne Cox, Chaz Bono and Jamie Clayton. Rated TV-MA.
2. George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half: The Latino comic gives his views on cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and more in this December 2019 performance at the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco.
3. The Baby-Sitters Club: Based on Ann M. Martin's bestselling book series, this live-action series follows the friendship and adventures of five middle school students in Connecticut.
4. Desperados: A panicked young woman flies to Mexico with her two best friends to delete a ranting email to her new boyfriend but soon runs into her ex, who gets caught up in the scheme.
Hulu
1. The Chi: A coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Rated TV-MA.
2. Good Boy: A woman adopts an emotional support dog to calm her anxiety only to discover the canine will kill anyone who makes her upset. Rated TV-MA.
3. Carrion: Dark events from the past resurface when a young woman shows up on her cousin's doorstep after 10 years, and a mysterious person in the woods follows their every move.
4. The Gallows Act II: A malevolent entity rears its head when a new student at a prestigious acting school participates in a viral challenge in this 2019 horror tale. Rated R for some disturbing violent content.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Child's Play: A family is terrorized and forced to fight for its life against a high-tech doll that becomes self-aware and filled with homicidal rage in this 2019 remake of a 1988 horror classic with the same title. Mark Hamill voices Chucky, the bloodthirsty toy. Rated R for bloody horror violence and language throughout.
2. Disobedience: Shunned by her Orthodox Jewish community for her attraction to a female childhood friend, a woman returns to find the passions still exist in this 2017 drama from director Sebastian Lelio ("Gloria"). Rated R for some strong sexuality.
3. Transparent: Emmy-winning comedy about a family of Los Angeles eccentrics whose secrets come to the surface when the patriarch admits he self-identifies as a woman. Rated TV-MA.
4. Hanna: This high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama follows a young girl raised in the forest as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. Rated TV-MA.
Disney+
1. Hamilton: The real life of one of America's foremost founding fathers and first secretary of the treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Filmed live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original Broadway cast. Rated PG-13 for language and some suggestive material.
2. Elephant: African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo set out on a journey with their herd, traveling hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert from the Okavango delta to the Zambezi River. Rated G.
3. Going to the Mat: Jace Newfield is the new kid in school and he's blind. Thinking his talent on the drums is the way to fit in, he shows off in music class. He then joins the wrestling team in an attempt to be accepted. Rated G.
4. Meet the Robinsons: Lewis is a brilliant inventor who meets a mysterious stranger named Wilbur Robinson, who whisks him away in a time machine and together they track down Bowler Hat Guy in a showdown that ends with an unexpected twist. Rated G.
