Netflix
1. Father Soldier Son: Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, setting him and his sons on a path of love, loss, redemption and legacy. Rated R for language.
2. Feel the Beat: A young woman returns to her hometown after failing to find success on Broadway and gets recruited to train a group of young misfits for a big dance competition.
3. Wasp Network: Five Cuban political prisoners have been jailed by the United States since the 1990s on charges of espionage and murder.
4. Most Beautiful Thing: After the disappearance of her husband, Maria Luiza opens a Bossa Nova club in defiance of her normally conservative demeanor.
Hulu
1. The Dustwalker: An isolated Australian town falls prey to an insidious bug from outer space that gradually transforms its residents into mindless killing machines.
2. Crawl: Trying to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, a young woman is trapped in a flooding house and has to fight off alligators in this horror film from Director Alexandre Aja (“The Hills Have Eyes”). Rated R for bloody creature violence and brief language.
3. Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Award-winning cookbook author and presenter Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”) embarks on a journey across the United States to explore the diverse food cultures of immigrant groups, people who have shaped what American food is today.
4. Love, Victor: This comedy series follows Victor, who is new to his high school, as he struggles with challenges at home and his sexual orientation.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Knives Out: Director Rian Johnson’s entertaining 2019 comedy caper stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Christopher Plummer in a tale of a detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a family of eccentrics. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material.
2. Regular Heroes: This documentary series spotlights stories from the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. It salutes contributions and personal sacrifices of individuals in places like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle.
3. Eurocrime! The Italian Cop and Gangster Films that Ruled the ‘70s: A documentary concerning the violent Italian “poliziotteschi” cinematic movement of the 1970s, which initially seem to be ripoffs of American crime films. Not rated.
4. Shubh Mangal Savdhan: A couple falls in love but the groom discovers he suffers from erectile dysfunction. Not rated.
Disney+
1. The Descendants: The teenage son of the king and queen of Auradon offers the trouble-making children of villains a chance to attend prep school in the kingdom. Rated TV-G.
2. John Carter: Transported to Barsoom, a Civil War veteran discovers a barren planet seemingly inhabited by 12-foot tall barbarians. Finding himself prisoner of these creatures, he escapes only to encounter Woola and a princess in desperate need of a savior. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action and violence.
3. Finding Dory: Friendly but forgetful blue tang Dory begins a search for her long-lost parents and learns about the real meaning of family along the way. Rated PG for mild thematic elements.
4. Willow: A young farmer is chosen to undertake a perilous journey to protect a special baby from an evil queen. Rated PG.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.