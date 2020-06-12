Netflix
1. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: This four-part documentary series shows women giving their firsthand accounts of sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, whose death while in jail was ruled a suicide in 2019. Rated TV-MA.
2. 13 Reasons Why: This drama follows teenager Clay Jensen in his quest to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush Hannah and her decision to end her life. Rated TV-MA.
3. Lenox Hill: A documentary series capturing the highs and lows of working at New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital. Two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician and a chief resident OBGYN try to balance personal and professional lives.
4. Da 5 Bloods: Spike Lee directed this drama about a group of four veterans who return to Vietnam looking for the remains of their former squad leader as well as a buried treasure they left behind. Rated R for strong violence, grisly images and pervasive language.
Hulu
1. Crossing Swords: This stop-motion animated comedy series follows the adventures of a goodhearted peasant who realizes his coveted position of squire at the royal palace comes with drawbacks including libidinous monarchs, crooks and charlatans. He is the black sheep of his criminal family and his siblings intend to make him suffer.
2. Brick Mansions: Set in dystopian Detroit of the near future, this action movie — a remake of the 2004 French film “District 13” — follows an undercover cop (Paul Walker) who joins with an ex-con (David Belle) to rescue the latter’s kidnapped girlfriend and save the city from apocalyptic destruction. This was the last film Walker completed before his death in November 2013. Rated PG-13 for frenetic gun play, violence and action throughout, language, sexual menace and drug material.
3. Gloria: This comedy/drama is about a free-spirited older Santiago woman and the realities of her whirlwind romance with a former naval officer who she meets while clubbing. Chilean stage legend Paulina Garcia stars as the title character. Rated R for sexual content, some graphic nudity, drug use and language.
4. The Conjuring: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Rated R for sequences of disturbing violence and terror.
Amazon
Prime Video
1. Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film: Performances and candid interviews with Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas and their inner circle paint a portrait of the brothers as they embark on their “Happiness Begins” comeback tour in 2019.
2. The Hustle: The 1988 comedy “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” gets a female-led makeover with this comedy. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as con women aiming to bamboozle an internet millionaire. Rated PG-13 for crude sexual content and language.
3. Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth: This documentary puts the spotlight on actors, composers, producers, directors, writers and other artists in the independent film industry in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area. Not rated.
4. The Durrells: This British comedy-drama series is based on true events of the Durrell family as they resettle from England to Greece. Rated TV-PG.
Disney+
1. Artemis Fowl: A young criminal prodigy hunts down a secret society of fairies to find his missing father. Rated PG for fantasy action/peril and some rude humor.
2. Cinderella III: A Twist in Time: When Lady Tremaine steals the Fairy Godmother’s wand and changes history, Cinderella and her mouse friends must restore the timeline and reclaim her prince. Rated G.
3. Gargoyles: A clan of heroic night creatures pledge to protect modern New York City as they did in Scotland 1,000 years earlier. Rated TV-PG.
4. Confessions of A Teenage Drama Queen: A teenage girl is convinced that her home city revolves around her until her family packs up and moves to the suburbs, where she finds herself competing for attention. Rated PG for mild thematic elements and brief language.
