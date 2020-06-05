Netflix
1. Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill: The Brooklyn-born comic and Emmy-nominated star of “Seinfeld” gives his take on talking versus texting and the magic of Pop Tarts while weighing the proximity of “sucks” and “great” in a stand-up performance recorded earlier this year during a three-month engagement at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Rated TV-PG.
2. Workin’ Moms: Anne, Frankie, Jenny and Kate (series creator Catherine Reitman) try to balance their jobs, family and love life in this Canadian comedy. Rated TV-MA.
3. Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall: The Los Angeles-born singer, songwriter and actor performs selections including “Bad Habit” and “Hurt Me Once” in this concert recorded at Radio City Music Hall on the final stop of his “Sing to Me Instead” tour in September 2019. Rated TV-PG.
4. History 101: From England comes this documentary series that uses info graphics and archival footage to give miniature history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.
Hulu
1. The Lodge: Riley Keough (“The Girlfriend Experience”) plays a woman who tries to build a better relationship with her fiance’s wary children by spending the weekend with them at a remote cabin. But when he leaves them in her care, some strange and frightening events happen in this 2019 horror film. Rated R for disturbing violence, some bloody images, language and brief nudity.
2. The Happy Days of Garry Marshall: Garry Marshall, who died at 81 in 2016, is remembered by family and friends in this two-hour ABC special that celebrates his career as the creator of pop-culture hits like “Happy Days” and “Pretty Woman.”
3. The Story of Soaps: This ABC special celebrates the once-thriving genre of daytime television dramas. Interviews include actors Alec Baldwin, Jon Hamm, Bryan Cranston and more.
4. We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Long before attaining international acclaim in “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda was a member of a hip-hop improvisational group called “Freestyle Love Supreme.” Filmmaker Andrew Fried began covering the journey in 2005 and their reunion in 2019 in New York.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Alias: An early 2000s action series created by J.J. Abrams and starring Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow, recruited out of college to be an international spy before becoming a double agent for the CIA. Rated TV-14.
2. Poldark: This British historical drama stars Aidan Turner as Captain Ross Vennor Poldark who returns to England in 1783 after fighting in the American Revolution to find his father dead, his estate is in ruins and his sweetheart is engaged to his cousin. Rated TV-14.
3. The Lucy Show: Lucille Ball returns to CBS in this 1960s sitcom in which she plays a woman who receives a substantial trust fund from her late husband and the bank manager is annoyed by the harebrained schemes for which she used the money. The series reunites Ball with “I Love Lucy” costar Vivian Vance.
4. Bonanza: This Western series is about the wealthy Cartwright family of Virginia City, Nevada. Rated TV-PG.
Disney+
1. Pick of the Litter: The documentary follows a litter of puppies from their birth to their quest to become guide dogs for the blind.
2. Garfield: The Movie: Jon Arbuckle buys a second pet, a dog named Odie, who is abducted. It’s up to Garfield, Jon’s cat, to find and rescue the canine. Rated PG for brief mild language.
3. Pollyanna: A young girl comes to an embittered town and confronts its attitude with her determination to see the best in life.
4. Ice Princess: With the help of her coach, her mom and the boy who drives the Zamboni machine, nothing can stop Casey from realizing her dream to be a champion figure skater. Rated G.
