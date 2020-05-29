Netflix
1. Spelling the Dream: From filmmaker Sam Rega (“League of Millions”) comes this feature-length documentary that examines the current trend of Indian Americans dominating the Scripps National Spelling Bee, with 19 of 23 winners since 1999 of South Asian descent — including the last 11 in a row.
2. Hannah Gadsby: Douglas: The Australian comic, actress, writer and presenter shares her thoughts on popularity, identity, language, feminism and more in this stand-up performance recorded in February at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Rated TV-MA.
3. Space Force: Steve Carell reunites with “The Office” executive producer Greg Daniels for this workplace comedy series. Carell plays the head of the United States Space Force, who is charged with defending the country from all threats from Earth orbit and beyond. Rated TV-MA.
4. Somebody Feed Phil: Former “Everybody Loves Raymond” boss Phil Rosenthal returns for this travel documentary in which he samples food and cultural traditions in some of the greatest cities on Earth.
Hulu
1. The Tracker: An action film about a mysterious stranger who travels to a remote village where his wife and daughter were kidnapped 15 years earlier. Rated R for some violence and language.
2. I Still Believe: This faith-based drama stars K.J. Apa (“Riverdale”) in the true story of singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and his first wife. He knew of her bout with ovarian cancer before they married, and they learned of the progression of her illness following the honeymoon while his career was on the rise. Rated PG for thematic material.
3. Disappearance at Clifton Hill: A mystery about a young woman who returns to her Niagara Falls hometown in Ontario, Canada to run the family motel and becomes obsessed with memories of a kidnapping she believes she witnessed as a child. Unrated.
4. Ramy: The son of Egyptian migrants begins a spiritual journey in New Jersey, divided between his Muslim community, God and his friends who see endless possibilities. Rated TV-MA.
Amazon Prime Video
1. The Vast of Night: Andrew Patterson made his feature film directorial debut with this eerie sci-fi drama about two 1950s New Mexico teens who investigate the source of a strange audio frequency coming through the radio. The story is framed as an episode of a “Twilight Zone”-like anthology TV series. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language.
2. The Goldfinch: A wealthy family in New York’s Upper East Side takes in a boy whose mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Rated R for drug use and language.
3. Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal: The comic, writer and actor known for his portrayal of Jian-Yang on “Silicon Valley” shares interactions with immigrant parents, thoughts on Matt Damon and whether ghosts will haunt one-bedroom apartments in this November 2019 performance at the Neptune Theater in Seattle.
4. Trial By Fire: Edward Zwick (“Shakespeare in Love”) directs this 2018 biographical drama of the tragic story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was put to death for killing his three children after evidence and testimony that would have exonerated him were suppressed. Rated R for language throughout, some violence, disturbing images, sexual material and brief nudity.
Disney+
1. The Big Fib: Two grown-ups claim to be experts on a topic and one of them is lying. It’s up to the kid contestant to try and figure out who is telling “the big fib.”
2. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961): When a litter of Dalmatian puppies are abducted by the minions of Cruella de Vil, the parents must find them before she uses them for a diabolical fashion statement. Rated G.
3. Big Hero 6: A special bond develops between plus-sized inflatable robot Baymax and prodigy Hiro Hamada who team up with a group of friends to form a band of high-tech heroes. Rated PG for action and peril, some rude humor and thematic elements.
4. Old Yeller: A boy grows to love a stray yellow dog while helping his mother and younger brother run their Texas homestead when the father is away on a cattle drive.
