Netflix
1. The Big Flower Fight: A competition series that pits 10 teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers against each other to see who can build the biggest, most impressive garden sculptures. Vic Reeves and Nastasia Demetriou host this reality TV show.
2. Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything: The Emmy- and Grammy-winning actor and comedian reflects on turning 50, buying a house, getting remarried and experiencing existential dread at Denny’s in this stand-up performance recorded earlier this year in North Carolina. Rated TV-MA.
3. Sweet Magnolias: Based on a series of Harlequin novels by Sherryl Woods, this drama series follows the adventures of three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career and family. Rated TV-14.
4. The Lovebirds: Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae star as a couple on the outs who experience a defining moment in their relationship when they’re unwittingly involved in a murder mystery in this action comedy from Director Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”). Rated R for sexual content, language throughout and some violence.
Hulu
1. Trial By Fire: Edward Zwick (“Shakespeare in Love”) directs this 2018 biographical drama of the tragic story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was put to death for killing his three children after evidence and testimony that would have exonerated him were suppressed. Rated R for language throughout, some violence, disturbing images, sexual material and brief nudity.
2. Premature: Zora Howard (“Gun Hill Road”) co-wrote the script and stars in this 2019 coming-of-age drama about a 17-year-old girl whose summer before college is thrown for a loop when she meets and falls for a mysterious, slightly older record producer. Unrated.
3. Top End Wedding: Lauren has 10 days to find her mother, who went AWOL in the remote north of Australia, and reunite her with father before she and Ned can pull off their dream wedding in this romantic comedy. Rated Tv-14.
4. The Painter and The Thief: From Norway and Director Benjamin Ree (“Magnus”) comes this 2020 documentary about an artist who takes over the full-time care of the thief who stole her paintings after he is badly injured in a car accident.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Homecoming: This drama/thriller series centers around the mysterious Geist Group, an unconventional wellness company and their equally unorthodox program, the Homecoming Initiative. Rated TV-MA.
2. Rocketman: British actor Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of Elton John in this biographical musical. The film follows the singer’s rise from musical prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his long and happy professional partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin. Viewers also see his cold mother and his manipulative manager, John Reid. Rated R for language throughout, some drug use and sexual content.
3. Seberg: Kristen Stewart plays the title role in this true story of French New Wave darling and “Breathless” star Jean Seberg, who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with black activist Hakim Jamal, among others. Rated R for language, sexual content/nudity and some drug use.
4. The Last Narc: A four-part documentary that tells the true story of Kiki Camarena, the DEA agent who was abducted, tortured and murdered while on assignment investigating drug cartels in Mexico.
Disney+
1. Taylor Swift: City of Lover Concert: Taylor Swift performs songs from her award-winning album “Lover” to an intimate crowd of fans from 37 countries in Paris.
2. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces. Rated PG for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief, scary images.
3. The Princess Bride: While sick in bed, a young boy’s grandfather reads him the story of a farm boy-turned pirate who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love. Rated PG.
4. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey: An American bulldog pup, a Himalayan cat and an old golden retriever embark on a long trek through the wilderness of the Sierra Nevada mountains to reach home and their beloved owners. Rated G.
