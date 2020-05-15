Netflix
1. Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics: Actors, comedians and musicians share their funny and mind-blowing experiences with hallucinogens in this feature-length documentary from Director Donick Cary (“New Girl”).
2. Trial by Media: This six-episode documentary series looks at how televised courtroom trials have increasingly been transformed into a form of entertainment, introducing an emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system and helping reshape public opinion on guilt or innocence. Cited cases include the Jenny Jones trials, political fall of former Chicago Mayor Rod Blagojevich and the shooting of unarmed immigrant Amadou Diallo by New York police.
3. Dead to Me: This comedy series is about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly-wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret. Rated TV-MA.
4. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend: Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) heads to the altar, but first she must stop the reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plot. Viewers get to decide how the story goes.
Hulu
1. Delivered: The May installment of Blumhouse Production’s “Into the Dark” horror series has a Mother’s Day theme and centers on a pregnant woman whose life is thrown into turmoil when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby. Rated TV-MA.
2. Spaceship Earth: This documentary from filmmaker Matt Wolf offers a look at the group of people who built Biosphere 2, a giant replica of the earth’s ecosystem, in 1991.
3. Treasure Hounds: A boy hunts for hidden Spanish treasure with the help of a talking dog he inherited from his late grandfather in this 2017 family movie. Rated PG for some rude humor.
4. The Great: Elle Fanning makes her comedy debut in this series about an 18th century Austrian peasant girl who ends up in an arranged marriage with Russian monarch Peter. She realizes she can’t stand him and plots his overthrow.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Guava Island: This 2019 comedy film stars Donald Glover as a young musician who tries to launch a music festival to free the people of Guava Island. Rated TV-MA.
2. Dirt Every Day: This long-running unscripted series follows hosts Fred Williams and Dave Chappelle and their friends as they create off-road vehicles of all types, shapes and sizes and put them through their paces in unusual locations.
3. Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams: The British rock band that formed in London in 1996 is the focus of this documentary from Director Mat Whitecross. Get an in-depth look at the band’s rise from the pubs of Camden, England to selling out stadiums worldwide.
4. Repentance: In the short-lived spin-off series “Criminal Minds Suspect Behavior,” Forest Whitaker played an agent who relied on deeper levels of belief to do his job. His character in this 2013 melodrama is one of the clients of a life coach (Anthony Mackie), whom he abducts and then turns the teachings against the teacher. Rated R for violence, including torture, and language.
Disney+
1. Prop Culture: Discover the artifacts behind some Disney films in this original series.
2. The Great Mouse Detective: Basil, the rodent Sherlock Holmes, investigates the kidnapping of a toy maker and uncovers its link to his archenemy Professor Ratigan. Rated G.
3. Penguins: A coming-of-age story about an Adelie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. Ed Helms narrates this Disneynature film. Rated G.
4. The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue: The Brave Little Toaster and his friends must save the animals at a veterinary hospital from being sent to a testing laboratory. Not rated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.