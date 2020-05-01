Netflix
1. “Hollywood:” This limited series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood. They try to succeed in show business — no matter the cost. Rated TV-MA.
2. “All Day and A Night:” Amid gang warfare in Oakland, California, an aspiring rapper finds himself imprisoned beside the father he never wanted to be like. The young man is on a journey of self-discovery as he tries to break the cycle of incarceration for the sake of his newborn son. Rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, drug use and some sexual content/nudity.
3. “The Midnight Gospel:” This animated series tells the tale of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds. Rated TV-MA.
4. “Middleditch & Schwartz:” Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”) perform improvised comedy vignettes from random audience suggestions at the NYU Skirball Center for Performing Arts last fall.
Hulu
1. “Normal People:” Based on the bestselling novel by Sally Rooney, this 12-episode drama series highlights the complicated relationship of small-town Irish friends who move in and out of each other’s lives — romantically and otherwise — as they advance toward college and adulthood. This joint Hulu/BBC production stars Daisy Edgar Jones and newcomer Paul Mescal.
2. “Unlocked:” Swedish actress Noomi Rapace (“Prometheus”) stars as Alice Racine, a CIA interrogator assigned to grill a suspected terrorist who may have been plotting to release a deadly biological agent in a London arena during a big-ticket sporting event. Rated R for violence and language.
3. “Harry Benson: Shoot First:” This 2016 documentary profiles photographer Harry Benson, whose subjects over his more than 50-year career included Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Bobby Fischer, the Beatles and every U.S. president since Dwight D. Eisenhower. His work appeared in Vanity Fair, Life and The New Yorker — among other publications. Unrated.
4. “A Kind of Murder:” This 2016 crime drama stars Patrick Wilson (“Fargo”) as a 1960s New York architect with a wife (Jessica Biel) and a good life, who winds up in a game of cat-and-mouse with a clever killer and an overambitious detective when he becomes obsessed with an unsolved murder. Rated R for language and some violence.
Amazon Prime Video
1. “Rambo: Last Blood:” Sylvester Stallone’s Vietnam veteran returns 11 years after “Rambo III.” The retired, PTSD-ridden character heads to Mexico after his housekeeper’s granddaughter is kidnapped by sex traffickers. Rated R for strong graphic violence, grisly image, drug use and language.
2. “Hotel Artemis:” Drew Pearce wrote and made his feature directorial debut with this 2018 thriller set in a dystopian near-future in Los Angeles, where nurse Jean Thomas (Jodie Foster) runs a secret facility that caters exclusively to criminals. The house rules include “no killing other guests.” Rated R for violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief drug use.
3. “Creed II:” The eighth entry in the “Rocky” film series finds Michael B. Jordan returning to his role as Adonis Creed. The rising young boxer encounters a powerful adversary in the ring: Viktor Drago, the son of Russian champion Ivan Drago who killed Apollo Creed during a match. Sylvester Stallone also returns to his Oscar-nominated role as Rocky Balboa. Rated PG-13 for sports action violence, language and a scene of sensuality.
4. “Upload:” Creator Greg Daniels took several decades to hatch this sci-fi comedy series that imagines a future where hologram phones, 3-D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm and humans can choose to upload themselves to a virtual afterlife when they are near death. A young app developer hastily opts to upload himself to the luxurious afterlife of his shallow girlfriend’s parents following a self-driving car accident.
Disney+
1. “Timmy Failure:” An 11-year-old boy who believes that he is the best detective in town runs the agency Total Failures with his best friend, an imaginary 1,200-pound polar bear. Rated PG for thematic elements, some language and mild action.
2. “The Black Cauldron:” A young boy and a bunch of misfit friends embark on a quest to find a dark magic item of ultimate power before a diabolical tyrant can. Rated PG.
for some scary images.
3. “The Proud Family:” Animated adventures of Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt), a girl growing up with the help of her friends. Rated TV-Y.
4. “Swiss Family Robinson:” A family setting out for a new life across the sea is shipwrecked on a deserted island. The family members collaborate to create a home for themselves in the jungle environment.
5. “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century:” An inquisitive teenager pries into suspected dodgy dealings of her space station home and ends up being sent down to Earth. Rated TV-G.
