Netflix
1. Cooked with Cannabis: Fans of shows such as “Bong Appetit” and “Cooking on High” may enjoy this new six-episode competition series that features three professional chefs tasked with creating cannabis-infused dishes. The winner of each episode receives $10,000. Singer and cookbook author Kelis and Chef Leather Storrs host and judge with rotating guest judges. Rated TV-MA.
2. The Willoughbys: In this animated film, four Willoughby children, abandoned by their selfish parents, must adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world to create a new, modern family. Rated PG for rude humor and some thematic elements.
3. After Life: After Tony’s wife dies unexpectedly, his nice-guy persona turns into an impulsive, devil-may-care attitude. Rated TV-MA.
4. Extraction: Stuntman Sam Hargrave made his feature film directorial debut with this action/drama starring Chris Hemsworth as a black market mercenary who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career: rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Rated R for strong, bloody violence throughout as well as language and brief drug use.
5. Samurai Gourmet: A 60-year-old retired salary-man finds new purpose in exploring the food of his neighborhood. Aided by his fantasy companion, a samurai who inspires him to boldly experience this new chapter of his life.
Hulu
1. Cunningham: This 2019 documentary comes from Russian filmmaker Alla Kovgan, who profiles late American dancer and choreographer Merce Cunningham and looks at the last generation of his dance company. Contemporaries and students are featured. Rated PG for some smoking.
2. Abominable: Three teens help a Yeti get back to his family while avoiding a millionaire and a zoologist who have their own intentions for the creature. This 2019 animated feature comes from the team behind “The Croods” and “Open Season.” Rated PG for some action and mild rude humor.
3. Vault: Based on real events, this 2019 action film follows a group of small-time criminals who tried to pull off the biggest heist in American history: more than $30 million from the mob in Rhode Island in 1975. Rated R for language throughout, violence, drug use and some sexuality/nudity.
4. Little Joe: A plant breeder at a corporation that develops new species brings one of them home as a gift to her son and even names it after him, but soon they start to fear it. This horror film comes from director Jessica Hausner. Not rated.
5. Killing Eve: After a series of events, the lives of a security operative and an assassin become inextricably linked. Rated TV-14.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Selah and the Spades: Filmmaker Tayarisha Poe made her directorial debut in this drama that follows five factions that rule the student body at an exclusive boarding school. Selah heads the most powerful one, the Spades. Rated R for teen drug content and language.
2. Les Miserables: Inspired by the 2005 Paris riots, this Oscar-nominated drama is set in the present day and follows a cop who moves to the French capital but gets caught up in the tensions among the groups that make up the city’s underworld. Rated R for language throughout, some disturbing and violent content and sexual references.
3. Invisible Life: Inseparable sisters, forced by their father to live apart, each pursue their own dreams — one to become a renowned pianist and the other to find true love — in this drama set in 1950 Rio de Janeiro. Rated R for strong sexual content, graphic nudity and some drug use.
4. The Lighthouse: A fantasy drama highlights two lighthouse keepers who try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Rated R for sexual content, nudity, violence, disturbing images and some language.
5. Westworld: Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, explore a world in which every human appetite can be indulged without consequence. Rated TV-MA.
Disney+
1. The Good Dinosaur: In a world where dinosaurs and humans live side-by-side, an Apatosaurus named Arlo makes an unlikely human friend. Rated PG for peril, action and thematic elements.
2. Science Fair: Nine high school students from disparate corners of the globe navigate rivalries, setbacks and hormones on their quest to win the international science fair. Only one can be named “Best in Fair.” Rated PG for some thematic elements and brief language.
3. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Four kids travel through a wardrobe to the land of Narnia and learn of their destiny to free it with the guidance of a mystical lion. Rated PG for battle sequences and frightening moments.
4. Secretariat: Penny Chenery Tweedy and colleagues guide her long-shot but precocious stallion to set in 1973 the unbeaten record for winning the Triple Crown. Rated PG for brief mild language.
5. The Three Musketeers: France, 1625: Young d’Artagnan heads to Paris to join the Musketeers but the evil cardinal has disbanded them — save three. He meets the three, Athos, Porthos and Aramis, and joins them on their quest to save the king and country. Rated PG for action/violence and some brief sensuality.
