Netflix
1. The Innocence Files: This documentary series spotlights the personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network uncovered and worked to overturn.
2. Outer Banks: A group of teen friends are forced to make life-altering decisions when a hurricane cuts the power to their coastal North Carolina community for the summer. Rated TV-MA.
3. Sergio: Wagner Moura stars as a United Nations diplomat who becomes trapped by a bombing after taking one last assignment in Baghdad just after the U.S. invasion in 2003. Rated R for language, some bloody images and a scene of sexuality.
4. Earth and Blood: A man and his daughter run a small family sawmill business in the mountains hiring mostly ex-convicts and young offenders. Rated TV-MA.
5. Locke & Key: After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. Rated TV-14.
Hulu
1. Mrs. America: Oscar winner Cate Blanchett stars as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, who led the fight against the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. Rated TV-MA.
2. What We Do in the Shadows: Several vampires try to find their way in the human world in this comedy-fantasy series. Rated TV-MA.
3. Parasite: This South Korean black comedy follows members of a poor family who scheme to work for a wealthy family by posing as tutors and other skilled workers in the household. Rated R for language, some violence and sexual content.
4. Pooka Lives!: A group of 30-something friends from high school create their own short horror fiction about a beast named Pooka. They are shocked when it goes viral on the internet and manifests more murderous versions of the creature. This is part of the "Into the Dark" horror movie series. Rated TV-MA.
5. Good Will Hunting: Will Hunting, a janitor at M.I.T., has a gift for mathematics, but needs help from a psychologist to find direction in his life. Rated R for strong language, including some sex-related dialogue.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Bosch: An L.A.P.D. homicide detective works to solve the murder of a 13-year-old boy while standing trial in federal court for the murder of a serial killer. Rated TV-MA.
2. Valiant: This feature-length documentary concerns the Vegas Golden Knights during their inaugural season of 2017-18, which began with a mass shooting at a music festival on the Vegas Strip and ended eight months later with a Stanley Cup title.
3. Good Morning, Killer: Undercover FBI special agent Ana Gray is on the trail of a serial kidnapper who suddenly changes his pattern as she develops a rapport with his latest victim. Rated TV-14.
4. Abduction: Taylor Lautner starred in this 2011 melodrama from director John Singleton about a young man who goes on the run with a friend (Lily Collins) and finds out he was kidnapped as a youngster. Determined to uncover his real past, he's pursued by friendly and non-friendly forces. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense violence and action, brief language, some sexual content and teen partying.
5. Clue: In this 1985 mystery film, six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the body count increases. Rated PG.
Disney+
1. Encore: Executive producer Kristen Bell reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again years later. Each former student reprises their role from the original production under the tutelage of Broadway directors, choreographers and voice coaches. Rated TV-PG.
2. Alice in Wonderland (1951): Alice stumbles into the world of Wonderland. She might not get home if the Queen of Hearts has her way. Rated G.
3. Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959): An Edinburgh professor and assorted colleagues follow an explorer's trail down an extinct Icelandic volcano to the Earth's center. Rated G.
4. Splash: A young man is reunited with a mermaid who saved him from drowning as a boy. He falls in love with her, not knowing who or what she is. Rated PG.
5. Born in China: The documentary captures intimate moments with a panda and her growing cub, a young golden monkey who feels displaced by his baby sister and a mother snow leopard struggling to raise her two cubs. Rated G.
