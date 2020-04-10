Netflix
1. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution: This feature-length documentary tells the story of a revolution blossomed in a ramshackle summer camp for disabled teenagers in early 1970s upstate New York. It transformed lives and ignited the disability rights movement. Directed by former camper Jim LeBrecht and Emmy Award-winner Nicole Newnham. Rated R for some language including sexual references.
2. Marc Maron: End Times Fun: The comic, podcaster and co-star of the Netflix comedy “Glow” offers his observational humor and philosophical rants on vitamin hustlers, evangelicals and grown male nerd children in this stand-up performance recorded at the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater in Los Angeles in October 2019.
3. The Occupant: This thriller film features an executive who begins stalking the family who moved into the home where he lived until he lost his job. Rated TV-MA.
4. Brews Brothers: This half-hour comedy is about estranged brothers who must navigate differences in their approaches to brewing and life as they try to run a brewery together.
5. The Chef Show: Writer, director and food enthusiast Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi explore food in and out of the kitchen with accomplished chefs and celebrity friends. Rated TV-14.
Hulu
1. Love Island Australia: This unscripted series brings 10 Australian singles together to try to find love and deal with a constant stream of new contestants who are brought in to test their relationships and potentially get them kicked off the show. Sophie Monk returns as host. Rated TV-MA.
2. Archer: The adult animated action series involves covert black operations and espionage. Rated TV-MA.
3. Brown Girl Begins: A fantasy movie about a young woman who must revive Caribbean spirits and survive a possession ritual to save her people, who are confined to an island off the coast of Toronto, Canada.
4. The Real Housewives of Potomac: Follow the lives of six women who reside in suburban Washington D.C. Rated TV-14.
5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, he must seek “The Hidden World,” a secret dragon utopia, before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first. Rated PG for adventure action and some mild rude humor.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Cantinflas: The Mexican comedian, producer, writer and singer known for his role in “Around the World in 80 Days” is the subject of this 2014 biopic from director Sebastian del Amo. Rated PG for thematic elements, language, smoking and some suggestive material.
2. Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection: A family struggles to survive when the dead rise during a zombie apocalypse. Rated R for violence, gore and language.
3. Man on A Ledge: Sam Worthington plays the man perched on a New York ledge, an ex-cop who is the prime suspect in a diamond theft. As his position draws the attention of the media and a police negotiator, his brother works across the street on a plan to clear his name and expose the true culprits. Rated PG-13 for violence and brief strong language.
4. A Good Old Fashioned Orgy: The title describes the central event in this comedy, with Jason Sudeikis heading the cast as a guy whose summer parties are on the verge of ending. He has trouble getting the usual attendees to return. Rated R for pervasive strong sexual content, graphic nudity and language.
5. Brittany Runs A Marathon: A young woman decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon. Rated R for language throughout, sexuality and some drug material.
Disney+
1. Onward: Two elven brothers embark on a quest to bring their father back for one day. Rated PG for action and peril and some mild thematic elements.
2. Deep Blue: The natural history of the oceans narrated by Michael Gambon. Rated G.
3. Invincible: Based on the story of Vince Papale, a 30-year-old bartender from South Philadelphia who overcame long odds to play for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 1976. Rated PG for sports action and some mild language.
4. Sister Act: When a worldly singer witnesses a mob crime, the police hide her as a nun in a traditional convent where she has trouble fitting in. Rated PG for mild violence and language.
5. Three Men and A Baby: Three bachelors find themselves forced to take care of a baby left by one of the guys’ girlfriends. Rated PG.
