Netflix
1. Money Heist: This Spanish crime drama continues the story of eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates police to carry out his plan. Rated TV-MA.
2. The Letter for the King: When a ruthless prince threatens to cast the world into darkness, young knight in training Tiuri embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king in this six-episode adventure series. Rated TV-PG.
3. Unorthodox: This four-part German drama series stars Israeli actress Shira Haas (“Broken Mirrors”) as a young Brooklyn woman who breaks away from her Hasidic community and arranged marriage to travel to Berlin to find herself — only to find her past catching up with her.
4. Feel Good: Actress/comedian Mae Martin (“Outsiders”) is writer, creator and star of this British series about a stand-up comic and recovering addict whose all-consuming romance with a woman (Charlotte Ritchie, “Call the Midwife”) complicates other relationships and areas of her life. Rated TV-MA.
5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The story of the Joestar family, which is possessed with intense psychic strength, and the adventures each member encounters throughout their lives. Rated TV-MA.
Hulu
1. Margaret Atwood: A Word after A Word after A Word Is Power: This documentary from filmmakers Nancy Lang and Peter Raymont follows Atwood as she jets to speaking engagements around the world, visits the set of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and takes a family vacation. It also explores her early days in the Canadian wilderness as well as her various novels.
2. Hidden Potential: Sick of living in a boxy, generic-looking suburban house? Builder and designer Jasmine Roth is tired of looking at them, too, and this reality series finds her giving cookie-cutter suburban homes in southern California a striking makeover, featuring a customized layout and outstanding amenities.
3. PawParazzi: Sara Fletcher (“House of Darkness”) is a rising starlet who arrives on the set of her latest movie with her spoiled Pomeranian in tow to find out she won’t be getting the star treatment in this 2018 family comedy from director Ari Novak (“Himilayan Ice”). Rated G.
4. Future Man: The comedy series continues the adventures of Josh, Tiger and Wolf, who are on the lam through time, trying desperately to evade capture while clearing their names and fixing the big mess of history they’ve made along the way. Rated TV-MA.
5. This Is Us: A heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles and their wonderful parents. Rated TV-14.
Amazon Prime Video
1. Tales from the Loop: Inspired by the paintings of Simon Stalenhag, this sci-fi series from creator Nathaniel Halpern (“Outcast,” “Legion”) follows the adventures of those who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe — things that previously were relegated to the realm of science fiction. TV-Y.
2. Patrick Melrose: This five-part miniseries stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role of a wealthy Englishman who attempts to overcome his addictions and demons wrought by his father’s abuse and his mother’s neglect. Rated TV-MA.
3. Show Dogs: Max (voiced by Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), a Rottweiler working as a K-9 police dog, and his human partner FBI agent Frank Nicholas (Will Arnett) pose as a show dog and his trainer to infiltrate the prestigious Canine Invitational Dog Show in Las Vegas, where they suspect an animal smuggling ring is operating, in this 2018 buddy comedy from director Raja Gosnell. Rated PG for suggestive and rude humor, language and some action.
4. Richard: The Lionheart: From Italian filmmaker Stefano Milla (“Gladiator Games”) comes this 2013 action-adventure movie about the son of King Henry II, who finds his loyalty and honor tested by his father when he is sent to a hellish prison. Rated R for violence and some sexuality/nudity.
5. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: A housewife in the 1960s decides to become a stand-up comic. Rated TV-MA.
Disney+
1. The Emperor’s New Groove: Emperor Kuzco is turned into a llama by his ex-administrator Yzma and must now regain his throne with the help of Pacha, the gentle llama herder. Rated G.
2. Remember the Titans: The true story of a newly appointed African-American coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated unit. Rated PG for thematic elements and some language.
3. Doctor Strange: While on a journey of physical and spiritual healing, a brilliant neurosurgeon is drawn into the world of the mystic arts. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action throughout and an intense crash sequence.
4. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: A behind-the-scenes look at unique weddings and engagements at destinations around the globe, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Cruise Lines. From fashion and products to entertainment and décor, get a glimpse of the modern-day fairy tale that Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings brand has crafted for 25 years. Rated TV-PG.
5. Darkest Hour: In May 1940, the fate of World War II hangs on Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Adolf Hitler or fight on knowing that it could mean the end of the British Empire. Rated PG-13 for some thematic material.
