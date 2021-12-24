New releases
American Underdog: The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American football star. Rated PG for some language and thematic elements. (C14)
A Journal for Jordan: 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. Rated PG-13 for some sexual content, partial nudity, drug use and language. (C14)
The King’s Man: In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions. Rated R for sequences of strong/bloody violence, language and some sexual material. (C14)
The Matrix Resurrections: Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Rated R for violence and some language. (C14)
Sing 2: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence. (C14, BAY)
Showing locally
Dune: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. (ST)
Encanto: A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril. (C14)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references. (C14, GAR)
House of Gucci: When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately, murder. Rated R for language, some sexual content and brief nudity and violence. (C14)
Nightmare Alley: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Rated R for strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
The Tender Bar: A boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar. Rated R for language throughout and some sexual content. (BIJ)
West Side Story: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, “West Side Story” explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking. (C14)
Commented
