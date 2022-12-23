Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. High 19F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.