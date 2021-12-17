New releases
Nightmare Alley: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Rated R for strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language. (C14)
Spider-Man: No Way Home: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. (C14)
Showing locally
Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers: Artists perform new and classic Christmas songs from the set of “The Chosen.” Not rated. (C14)
Encanto: A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril. (C14)
Eternals: The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. (C14)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references. (C14)
House of Gucci: When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately, murder. Rated R for language, some sexual content and brief nudity and violence. (C14)
Julia: Julia tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television and even about women. Rated PG-13 for brief strong language/sexual reference and some thematic elements. (C14)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City: Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City. Rated R for strong violence and gore and language throughout. (C14)
Spencer: During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer, struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles. Rated R for some language. (BAY, GAR)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. (C14)
West Side Story: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, “West Side Story” explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are recommended, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, unless eating or drinking. The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are required. Capacity is limited. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
