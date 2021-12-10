New releases
Being the Ricardos: Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. Rated R for language. (ST)
Don’t Look Up: Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Rated R for language throughout, some sexual content, graphic nudity and drug content. (BIJ)
West Side Story: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, “West Side Story” explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking. (C14)
Showing locally
Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers: Artists perform new and classic Christmas songs from the set of “The Chosen.” Not rated. (C14)
Clifford the Big Red Dog: A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action. (C14)
Dune: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material. (C14)
Encanto: A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril. (C14)
Eternals: The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. (C14)
The French Dispatch: A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch Magazine.” Rated R for graphic nudity, some sexual references and language. (BAY, GAR)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references. (C14)
The Green Knight: A fantasy retelling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Rated R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity. (C14)
House of Gucci: When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately, murder. Rated R for language, some sexual content and brief nudity and violence. (C14)
King Richard: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams. Rated PG-13 for some violence, strong language, a sexual reference and brief drug references. (C14)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City: Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City. Rated R for strong violence and gore and language throughout. (C14)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters. Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. (C14)
Information is based on data available at press time from AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 (C14), Elk Rapids Cinema (ER), Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay (BAY), the Garden Theater in Frankfort (GAR), State Theatre in Traverse City (ST), Bijou By the Bay in Traverse City (BIJ) and the Cherry Bowl Drive-in Theatre in Honor (CB). AMC Classic Cherry Blossom 14 offers private theater rentals for up to 20 people. Reservations are accepted online. Masks are recommended, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, unless eating or drinking.
The State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay are open to fully vaccinated guests. Face masks are required. Concession stand is closed. Capacity is limited. Reserve seats online or call the box office: 231-600-7272 (State) or 231-600-7300 (Bijou).
