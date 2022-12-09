New releases
Spoiler Alert: The story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan’s relationship that takes a tragic turn when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Rated PG-13 for sexual content, drug use and thematic elements. (C14)
To the End: Stopping the climate crisis is a question of political courage, and the clock is ticking. Over three years of turbulence and crisis, four young women fight for a Green New Deal and ignite a historic shift in U.S. climate politics. Rated R for language. (C14)
Showing locally
The Banshees of Inisherin: Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity. (GAR)
Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths: An acclaimed journalist-turned-documentarian goes on an oneiric introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity. Rated R for language throughout, strong sexual content and graphic nudity. (BIJ)
Black Adam: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language. (C14)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language. (C14)
Bones and All: Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society. Rated R for strong, bloody and disturbing violent content, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity. (C14)
Devotion: A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Rated PG-13 for strong language, some war action/violence and smoking. (C14)
Elf: Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn’t know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit. Rated PG for some mild rude humor and language. (C14)
The Fabelmans: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use. (ST)
Father Stu: Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. Rated R for language throughout. (C14)
I Heard the Bells: The inspiring story behind the writing of the beloved Christmas carol and its author, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Not rated. (C14)
The Menu: A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Rated R for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie: Teenage Tutor Fuutaro Uesugi has to finally choose between the five Nakano Sisters, who all have feelings for him, at the school’s upcoming Cultural Festival — the event that will lead to his wedding to one of them in a flash-forward. (C14)
Strange World: The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements. (C14)
Ticket to Paradise: A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material. (C14)
Violent Night: When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references. (C14)
Commented
